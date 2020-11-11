Pooja Bhatt: How much is Pooja Bhatt worth in 2020?

Pooja Bhatt is a well known Indian film director, actress, voice over artist, model, and film maker. She is the daughter of the famous Indian filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt. She made her acting debut at the age of 17 with the film named, Daddy, in 1989 which was directed by her own father. For her role, Pooja Bhatt won the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year for Best Female Debut.

Quick facts about Pooja Bhatt

Birth date: 24 February 1972

Present age: 48 years

Birth place: Bombay , Maharashtra, India

Famous as: Actress, producer, director

Spouse(s): Manish Makhija (2003–2014) (separated)

Net worth: $2 million or ₹14 crores.

Early life of Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt was born on February 24, 1972 to the famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Loraine Bright. Her mother later changed her name to Kiran Bhatt. The Bhatt family lives in Bandra, Bombay. Mahesh Bhatt later married Soni Razdan. Pooja Bhatt has two step-sisters Alia and Shaheen; and one biological brother Rahul.

What about her career?

Pooja Bhatt debut role was at age 17, in 1989 with Daddy. She had played the role of a soul-searching teenage girl in an estranged relationship with her alcoholic father. Bhatt’s made her big-screen debut with Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991). She later appeared in various bold shoots like that of Stardust.

The most iconic role of Bhatt includes the movies in the 1990s like: Sadak opposite Sanjay Dutt (1991), Junoon, Jaanam and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee opposite Rahul Roy, Sir (1993) and Guneghar (1995), Tadipaar (1993) and Naaraaz (1994) opposite Mithun Chakraborty, Hum Dono opposite Rishi Kapoor, Angrakshak opposite Sunny Deol (1995), Chaahat opposite Shah Rukh Khan (1996), Tamanna (1997), the super-hit and multi-starrer Border (1997) and Zakhm (1998), opposite Ajay Devgan.

After two decades, Bhatt resumed her role in Sadak 2, opposite Sanjay Dutt, along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Personal life of Pooja Bhatt

Pooja was married to Manish Makhija who the was an Indian VJ, and Mumbai-based restaurateur. They were married in 2003 byt after 11 years of marriage, they divorced in 2014.

What is her net worth?

Pooja Bhatt has a net worth of $2 million or ₹14 crores at the age of 48. Pooja Bhatt’s main source of income source is mostly from her role as producer, director, actor and production designer.

