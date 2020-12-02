Poldark cast: Who plays Ross Poldark in BBC’s Poldark series?

Ross Poldark is a fictional character in the BBC series, Poldark. Played by Aidan Turner, Ross Poldark is the patriarch of the Poldark dynasty. The series is based on the historical novel series by Winston Graham.

The character of Ross Poldark belongs to the late 18th and early 19th centuries. He is an army captain and member of the landed gentry of Cornwall in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Ross Poldark actor, Aidan Turner comments about his character: “It is when I reflect on moments like those that all the emotions come in and it makes me think about how much Ross has grown and how much I have grown and learned and what these characters have been through.”

Who is Aidan Turner?

Aidan Turner is an Irish actor best known for his role as Ross Poldark in the 2015–2019 BBC adaptation of The Poldark Novels. Besides this, he has played the character of Dante Gabriel Rossetti in Desperate Romantics, Ruairí McGowan in The Clinic, John Mitchell in Being Human and Kíli in The Hobbit film series. He had made his acting debut in the television series The Tudors.

Quick facts about Aidan Turner

Birth date: 19 June 1983

Present age: 37 years

Birth Place:Clondalkin, Dublin, Ireland

Occupation: Actor

Years active: 2005–present

Net worth: $4.5 million

Early life of Aidan Turner

Aidan Turner was born on 19, June 1983, in Dublin, Ireland. He completed his schooling from St Mac Dara’s Community College and Firhouse Community College. He later got into Gaiety School of Acting, Dublin, and graduated in 2004.

Aidan Turner is a trained dancer in Latin American and Ballroom dancing. He started his career as an actor in theatre roles. This includes Barbican Theatre’s ‘The Plough and the Stars’, Abbey Theatre’s ‘A Cry from Heaven’ and Focus Theatre’s ‘Suddenly Last Summer’, in 2005.

What about his personal life?

Aidan Turner and artist Nettie Wakefieldhad split on 30, in June 2017. He was previously in 5 year long relationship with Sarah Greene. They had separated in 2015. Aidan Turner is currently single and is not in any official relationship.

How much is Aidan Turner worth?

Aidan Turner has a net worth of $4.5 million. His main source of income is from acting in various dramas and movies.

The post Poldark cast: Who plays Ross Poldark in BBC’s Poldark series? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.