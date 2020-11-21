Poldark : A British historical drama television series a brief background and cast !

Poldark is a British historical drama television series based on the novel of the same name by Winston Graham. Debbie Horsfield wrote and adopted the series for the BBC and directed by several directors through its run. The series is set between 1781 and 1801. The story follows the titular character on his return to Cornwall after the American War of Independence in 1783. The series ended with 5 seasons. Season 1 released in 2015, season 2 in 2016, season 3 in 2017, season 4 in 2018, and season 5 in 2019.
Poldark production –
The shooting of the series began in Cornwall and Bristol in April 2014. The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, England is the production base for each series. The set for Poldark’s home and The Red Lion pub has been built. The shooting location includes the north Cornwall coast at St.Agnes Head and the Botallack Mine near St.
Just in Penwith. The beach of Church Cove Gunwalloe on the Lizard Peninsula was the location for the shipwreck scene. Corsham in Wiltshire and in Frome, Somerset town scenes were shot. Poldark Mine in Cornwall the underground scenes were shot. “Prior Park College” in Bath Somerset some interior scenes were shot.
The main casts of Poldark –
Aidan Turner as Captain Ross Vennor Poldark
Eleanor May Tomlinson as Demelza Poldark
Ruby Bentall as Verity Blamey
Caroline Georgiana Blakiston as Agatha Poldark
Philip Davis as Jud Paynter
Beatrice Edney as Prudie Paynter
Jack Farthing as George Warleggan
Luke Norris as Dr. Dwight Enys
Heida Reed as Elizabeth Warleggan
Kyle Soller as Francis Poldark
Philip Dean Torrens as Cary Warleggan
Warren Clarke as Charles Poldark
Gabriella Wilde as Caroline Enys
John Vivian Drummond Nettles as Ray Penvenen
Christian Brassington as Reverend Osborne
Ellise Chappell as Morwenna Carne
Sean Brian Gilder as Tholly Tregirls
Harry Richardson as Drake Carne
Josh Whitehouse as Lieutenant Hugh Armitage
Tom York as Sam Carne
Tim Dutton as Joseph Merceron
Kerri McLean as Catherine
Vincent Regan as Colonel Edward
Peter Sullivan as Ralph Hanson
Tristan Sturrock as Captain Zacky Martin
The post Poldark : A British historical drama television series a brief background and cast ! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.
Add Comment