Poldark : A British historical drama television series a brief background and cast !

Poldark is a British historical drama television series based on the novel of the same name by Winston Graham. Debbie Horsfield wrote and adopted the series for the BBC and directed by several directors through its run. The series is set between 1781 and 1801. The story follows the titular character on his return to Cornwall after the American War of Independence in 1783. The series ended with 5 seasons. Season 1 released in 2015, season 2 in 2016, season 3 in 2017, season 4 in 2018, and season 5 in 2019.

Poldark production –

The shooting of the series began in Cornwall and Bristol in April 2014. The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, England is the production base for each series. The set for Poldark’s home and The Red Lion pub has been built. The shooting location includes the north Cornwall coast at St.Agnes Head and the Botallack Mine near St.

Just in Penwith. The beach of Church Cove Gunwalloe on the Lizard Peninsula was the location for the shipwreck scene. Corsham in Wiltshire and in Frome, Somerset town scenes were shot. Poldark Mine in Cornwall the underground scenes were shot. “Prior Park College” in Bath Somerset some interior scenes were shot.

The main casts of Poldark –

Aidan Turner as Captain Ross Vennor Poldark

Eleanor May Tomlinson as Demelza Poldark

Ruby Bentall as Verity Blamey

Caroline Georgiana Blakiston as Agatha Poldark

Philip Davis as Jud Paynter

Beatrice Edney as Prudie Paynter

Jack Farthing as George Warleggan

Luke Norris as Dr. Dwight Enys

Heida Reed as Elizabeth Warleggan

Kyle Soller as Francis Poldark

Philip Dean Torrens as Cary Warleggan

Warren Clarke as Charles Poldark

Gabriella Wilde as Caroline Enys

John Vivian Drummond Nettles as Ray Penvenen

Christian Brassington as Reverend Osborne

Ellise Chappell as Morwenna Carne

Sean Brian Gilder as Tholly Tregirls

Harry Richardson as Drake Carne

Josh Whitehouse as Lieutenant Hugh Armitage

Tom York as Sam Carne

Tim Dutton as Joseph Merceron

Kerri McLean as Catherine

Vincent Regan as Colonel Edward

Peter Sullivan as Ralph Hanson

Tristan Sturrock as Captain Zacky Martin

