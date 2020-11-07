Pokémon Go: Shiny Pokémon how to catch and the shiny list!

One of the most popular aspects of Pokemon Go is hunting Shiny Pokemon. Shines are types of Pokemon with different color palettes and when it is encountered produced a burst of sparkle. These encounters are very rare as most of them have the standard odd ate of one in approximately 450. There are various ways to optimize hunting for Shiny Pokemon.

When the players try to catch Pokemon Shines are found. They do not appear as a different color on the field so the players have to attempt to catch them first. They can also appear anywhere where Pokemon is found. It is simply a case of checking everyone player is looking for as Shiny creature is rare.

Tips to catch more Shiny Pokemon –

When the players encounter one Pokemon shiny check method can be used. This process is faster than catching every encounter. This will enable a player to actively hunt, increase encounters potentially.

Currently, not all Pokemon are shinny capable. There is a checklist that shows the list of Shiny Pokemon. Knowing which all are Shiny Pokemon can optimize time spending hunt.

Some species have a higher shiny rate than the base odd and rates are always according to species rather than means of encounter. So clear understanding of shiny rates is necessary for players.

Players can catch Shiny Pokemon in a shopping center.

Players must pay attention to perks and other communal areas. The nest is common there. Every two weeks of Nest shifts and it is the best place to hunt certain species.

Pokemon Go Shiny list –

God Mode –

A1/S Class – 1%

A2 – 2-5%

A3 – 6-8%

Rare –

B1 – 9 -15%

B2- 6-24%

Uncommon –

C1- 25-38%

C2 – 39-48%

C3 – 49-60%

Ubiquitous –

D1 – 61-70%

D2 – 71-86%

D3 – 77-94%

When every Shiny was added in Pokemon Go-

Magikarp and Gyarados were the first Shiny Pokemon which were added in 2017.

Shiny Pikachu is the second set of Pokemon which was added in August 2017.

Shiny Gen 3 Ghost was added in the Halloween event in 2018.

Shiny Gen 3 Raids were added in December 2017.

Shiny Gen 3 Desert Update was added in January 2018.

Shiny Gen 3 Dragon Update was added in 2018.

