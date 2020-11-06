Pokemon Go: How can we evolve Eevee into Umbreon in Pokemon Go?

In the Pokemon Universe, you can evolve your Eevee to any of the eight different pocket monsters. As of now in Pokemon Go only seven options are presently available. Except for Sylveon, which is not available as of now, the seven pocket montsers are: Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, and Glaceon.

You can evolve your Eevee easily for which you will have to follow certain steps. Unlike the other Pokémons, you cannot trigger the Eevee evolution by simply collecting the Pokemon Candy.

Umbreon is a Dark-type Pokémon which has been introduced in Generation II. Umbreon is a quadruped mammalian Pokémon. It external features is strikingly similar to that of a black cat or black rabbit with a silk fur. Umbreon is also called the Moonlight Pokémon.

The weaknesses of Umbreon are when it is pitched against Fairy, Fighting and Bug moves. Umbreon has an exceptional ability to synchronize.

Here is what you will have to do to initiate the evolution process to successfully evolve the Eevee into Umbreon.

How to evolve Eevee into Umbreon?

There are two methods to evolve your Eevee into Umbreon. You can evolve it by the nickname trick. While this trick is very simple, it is effective only once. The nicknames for the seven pocket monsters are as follows:

Vaporeon: Rainer

Jolteon: Sparky

Flareon: Pyro

Espeon: Sakura

Umbreon: Tamao

Leafeon: Linnea

Glaceon: Rea

In order to evolve it into Umbreon, you will have to nickname Eevee as Tamao. This trick works if you have never used this trick before.

If you want more Umbreon Pokémon, follow the listed steps which has been revealed by the Pokemon Go Hub for the Eevee evolution.

Primarily, you will have to add the Eevee as your Buddy for the evolution.

After it becomes your Buddy, the Pokemon will walk beside you. You will together have to walk 10 km for which you will be able to earn two Eevee Candy (for walking every 5 km, you will earn one Eevee Candy).

Eevee which evolves during the day turns into Espeon. If you evolve your Eevee at night while it is your buddy, you will get the Umbreon Pokémon.

To evolve more Eevee into Umbreon, follow the listed steps all over again.

