Pokemon go Apk with Joystick, What are the features of this apk?

This is one of the most virtually interactive games, where the players catch Pokémon in the real world. We are here with the Pokemon go Apk version, which has various interesting features that you can’t miss. If you are a traveling freak then this game is a must for you. It takes you to new places, where you catch Pokémon‘s. Well, if that seems weird, why not try it yourself? The APK version of the game is safe, free from any bugs and viruses. Before, you download the game take a look at the basic details and the space requirement.

Introduction

Pokémon go is an adoption of the Japanese manga Best children’s cartoon. it is an augmented reality game, where you need to catch Pokémon. For heaven’s sake, there are so many Pokémon, including Pikachu, the most famous one, Charizard, Venusaur, Blastoise, etc. all you have to do is discover them, by walking in the real world. You can walk to the malls, nearby stores, restraints, parks and plenty of places. The game has 800 million and more downloads. It is also recognized as the best game for mobile devices. Moreover, they also won TechCrunch’s best application of the year award. Ok, the game becomes more interesting when you start playing. You get to know more interactive features like if you want to find water Pokémon, you need to search them near water bodies. Moreover, you might even get poke balls at some exotic places including museums, monuments, historical places, etc.

Generally, the game is available in two different versions, the first being the standard edition and the second being the limited edition. The limited-edition has various features which are not there in the standard edition. The APK version of this game provides you with unlimited pokecoins, which is a currency used in the game. Let us take a look at some of the most interesting features of the game, you know why downloading and playing is important.

Details of Pokemon go Apk

Name Pokemon go Apk Size 115MB Last Updated February 2, 2021 Support Android Cost Free Advertisements No Developer Niantic Genre Augmented Reality (AR)

Features of Pokemon go Apk

Well, just in case you have given up, you have landed up in the right place. Just taking a glance into the features could definitely motivate you to download the game and play it as soon as possible. It has fascinating features, which are so amazing that no one can resist.

The joystick feature is also known as a fake GPS in the game. This feature helps you find your Pokémon by using a GPS. This feature is only available in the APK version of the game. The game provides you with various types of Pokémon’s, which increases the interest of the player. Each Pokémon has its special features along with its moves. All you need to do is just train your Pokémon and achieve levels in levels to become a master. Just to be specific there are more than 500 different types to conquer. You need to be very active while playing the game. When you have a green ring, it becomes very easy to catch Pokémon. The moment you get a yellow ring in the game it becomes very difficult to spot and catch Pokémon’s. Hence, you need to play the game to enhance your skills and get experience. The APK version of the game even provides you with the transfer feature by which you can choose among the Pokémon you want to keep and the Pokémon is you want to let go. The game also provides you with various chances for customization. You can change the appearance of your Pokémon including the eye color, hair color, and skin color. Another amazing and exclusive feature of the game is that it provides you with gym battles. As per this, you can have a battle between your Pokémon and the Pokémon of another player. You might be wondering, how is it different from the normal version. Well, before you could only battle within your personal space but now this feature helps you battle at different places with others. The game also provides you with raid battles in which you can join 20 players to destroy a very powerful opponent Pokémon. Once you defeat the boss, you get rewards and even hard to get Pokémon’s. Apart from all these exciting features, there are a few more. Firstly, you can get unlimited coins. Why is the help of this game, you can earn approximately one coin in an hour. Just by defending the gym. There are plenty of ways by which you can always going but this version of the game provides you with unlimited coins, you need not worry about earning them. Just to be specific you can buy an egg incubator, lucky eggs, Pokémon storage upgrade, super incubator, poke balls, Time boxes, and bag upgrade. With the help of Pokémon go mod APK, you can unlock berries, evolution items, mystery boxes, revives, and potions. You can unlock all the cash shops. The APK version is an anti-ban version; hence it would be easier for you to click. The game also has an auto wallhack, which prevents you from roaming on roads.

How to install Pokemon go Apk

Just in case the features have made you all upside down, here is a small guide to help you on how to download the game.

First of all, go to settings, and then Security then unknown sources then turn it on. This allows download from unknown sources. If you have any previous files related to the game, uninstall/delete them before downloading this link. Click on the link and download the APK file. Before downloading, make sure that your device has proportionate storage. If the storage is less, make sure that you delete some unused applications. Now tap on the application, and then download the game. In case it collapses, try again once or twice. The link will work without any problem. Sit back and relax!

Conclusion

Folks, now we have to take leave. Now, the entire burden shifts on you to download the game and rejoice in it. Pokémon go is one of the most prominent games played on the smartphone. It has taken up the gaming industry, a step forward. By this game, you get to explore new and unseen places. The game could be your travel buddy, in case you are bored. Even after various games being hitting the gaming industry, Pokémon go remains one of the most chattered games. It’s time to say goodbye, we hope by now you started playing your game!

Frequently asked questions: Pokemon go Apk

Is it safe to install from the given link?

Yes, it is trusted and safe. You need not worry about bugs, viruses or malware.

Which is the rarest Pokémon that one can get in the game?

As per the knowledge, Gible is one of the hardest to find Pokémon.

Is the game APK free of cost?

That definitely adds up to your benefit, yes it is free of cost.

Does this game have the joystick feature?

The joystick feature is one of the most desirable features of the game. This mod APK has the joystick feature.