Pokemon Gen 6: what are the new updations built in this version?

The sixth generation of the Pokemon Go is the sixth instalment brought in on the Pokemon video game series, which has shown 72 fictional species of creatures entertained to the core video game series in the 2013 Nintendo 3DS games Pokemon X and Y.

What do we expect in the Pokemon Gen 6 update?

The creators announced the sixth generation of Pokemon Go making on January 8th 2013; where two versions of generation 6 have been planned where the first part- ‘Pokemon X and Y’ published on 12th October 2013 and the other part is ‘Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire’, which was drawn from gen 3 as a remake and distributed on May 7th 2014.

Is there anything exotic to the players?

Pokemon X and Y: This version has obtained 3D gameplay and illustrated in an above perspective; where stereoscopic 3D can be used in single battles, cutscene, particular areas, and under some special conditions. The battle system is aesthetically rebuilt, featuring more likely responses to the outbreaks.

The gameplay commences in the Kalos region and the protagonist of Pokemon X and Y is a child who just shifted to a small town called Vaniville town with their mother. He will be friends with four trainers, as they all learn pokemon Gyms and receive the badge after defeating Viola and return of the Hoenn. After defeating every struggler, they go on wonderful adventures and aspire to greatness.

The players can walk on an eight-directional grid letting tilting movement described the previous instalment where players are allowed to walk on a four-way grid.

Catching pokemon rewards experience where you will earn pokeballs at Pokemon.

Customisable main character; where the players can change their trainer’s hairstyle, hair colour and even new accessories.

Massively improved exp. Share: if the player has a full party of six pokemon; you can earn 250% more experience and training is a breeze.

A fairy -type pokemon has been introduced in this version and also many pokemon can now Mega evolve into a more powerful form by using a Mega Stone and also New types of battles introduced such as sky battles.

What about the Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire:

The legendary pokemon uncover the hidden powers of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre where an extraordinary quest is held to learn the very best pokemon trainer, while you do the hatch, battle and educate a variety of pokemon to get mega evolutions. This version has created some pokemon in animated adaptations of the franchise before X and Y. This generation of Pokemon Go created 72 new pokemon which earned it a total of 721 pokemon.

