Pixel 4A to come along with plain looks, but a great price and camera

Google has finally announced the budget phone Pixel 4A which will feature a ho-hum design with a top-notch camera. Report says that the brand new smartphone will be available for preorder at $349, £349 and AU$599 and will ship out by Aug. 20.

Google Pixel 4A will have an excellent plain, polycarbonate body, and it will have a 5.81-inch OLED display. The smartphone will be available in the market in just one color, black.

Google latest handset Pixel 4A will not have a second telephoto camera, wireless charging, water resistance a 90Hz display or motion-sensing features, unlike its Pixel 4 counterpart from 2019,

Reportedly, tech giant’s new phone will be equipped with a headphone jack, and it would have a slightly larger screen and a bigger battery. However, it will not have a powerful processor like Pixel 4. Google latest phone Pixel 4A can be charged with USB Type-C and it will be equipped with dual speakers.

Besides this, Google’s brand new smartphone will come along with fingerprint sensor on the back for unlocking the screen, however, it will not feature the Pixel 4’s Google Soli sensor chip for facial scanning. The phone will be equipped with a 12.2-megapixel camera and the same main camera that Pixel 4 was launched with.

Pixel 4A will be one of the first Google’s phones in line which will receive OS and software updates when they’re all set to roll out from Google. Some reports have even confirmed that the all-new upcoming smartphone will have a better battery life than the Pixel 4. The much interesting part about the Pixel 4A is that it will feature a Snapdragon 730G chipset and 6GB of RAM.

Overall, Google Pixel 4A will feature one of the best cameras at an excellent price and will even receive prompt software updates. Also, the smartphone will offer a headphone jack.

Talking about the price part, the Pixel 4A will stand out in the market as it will be $50 cheaper than its $400 competitors the iPhone SE (2020) and the Galaxy A51.