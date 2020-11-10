Pinkvilla: The source of all Bollywood celebrities news

Pinkvilla is an online source of every Bollywood news, whether it’s about any celebrity or any movie. The website was one of the top entertainment portal in the year 2019. Pinkvilla has over 40million followers on the digital platform and over 100,000 posts on niche like celebrities, beauty, fashion, Bollywood news, movies, and lifestyles.

When was Pinkvilla founded?

Pinkvilla was founded in December 2007, and in 2009 it was a huge hit among the digital platform users as one of their post of a Bollywood celebrity namely, Sonam Kapoor got viral. The entertainment website is founded by a former Microsoft software engineer, Nandini Shenoy who is also an alumnus of National Institute of Technology, Karnataka who got struck with this idea and thought of using her creating a Bollywood website using her software skills. Pinkvilla also has a Hindi version of the website for the vernacular people is known as Hindi Rush.

What is the content of Pinkvilla?

The content type of Pinkvilla covers especially the field of Bollywood like the celebrity news and movies. Besides Bollywood, Pinkvilla content type includes the niche for instance, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, alongside from different industries of India like Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, and Kannada.

In collaboration with Facebook, Pinkvilla started the first Live Bollywood Game of India called ‘Jhacaaash’. In the year 2018, Pinkvilla collaborated with Hotstar, and the programs in collaboration are as follows, Cheat Meals with Stars, Under Cover on the Internet, Primetime Partners, Untold Story, No more Secrets, and few others that are available to stream only on Disney Hotstar.

Pinkvilla has been awarded with two Cosmopolitan awards in the year 2019 and 2016 under the category of Best Celebrity Blogger and Best Celeb-Spotting Blog. In the year 2019, DigiPub awarded Pinkvilla with the Website of the Year award.

If you love reading about fashion, lifestyle, beauty, and of course Bollywood celebs then head over to Pinkvilla website to find such articles and blogs. Here’s the official website!

https://www.pinkvilla.com/

The post Pinkvilla: The source of all Bollywood celebrities news by Margret Fadnis appeared first on The TeCake.