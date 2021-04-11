PicsArt Mod Apk: Features Fully Unlocked and Download!

With more than 400 million installs, we can definitely claim that PicsArt Mod Apk is the leading mobile photo editor app on the Android, iOS, and Windows Mobile platforms, and recently is also started supporting Windows computers.

Fundamentally, PicsArt brings the exact features of a powerful photo editing software from the PC platform like Photoshop, GIMP, etc. to the mobile devices. Professional looking features and intuitive tools which are in-built into PicsArt will definitely help you create gorgeous looking artwork and images with just the simplest tweaks, phone optimized. It can be said, with PicsArt you can achieve many powerful edits.

PicsArt Mod Apk: Details

Name

PicsArt

PicsArt Gold

Publisher

PicsArt

Category

Photos & Videos

Version

16.8

Size

59Mb

MOD Features

Gold Unlocked

Requires

Android 5.0+

Typical image editing tools of PicsArt Mod Apk

It includes features like background healer, crop, cut, delete an object from image, copy, add text, brush etc. PicsArt also supports creating and arranging layout to create Photo collages is extremely useful feature. There are also color dissection tools such as Curves, Enhance, Tilt-Shift effects, White Balance.

Effects (Filter)

Feature like filters is also an essential feature on photo editing apps and on PicsArt too. Filters are the combination of different color contrast saturation of the image, black and white, HDR, movie, nostalgia, and many other effects.

Prisma

Create different artwork from photos with the help of built-in AI technology. This feature is called Magic, which is the result of paintings that are extremely unique. You should try this feature once and surely you will be addicted to it.

PicsArt Mod Apk– Upgrade for better features

Picsart Gold is an advanced version of this photo editing app. By paying for the activation charges, you get access to Premium features, experience the app without any disturbance from ads and some other major benefits. You can also use the APK of the MOD version to get the following privileges:

Exclusive Filters: Your image will be more volatile with more than 45 image filters.

Over 4K+ Premium Items: You will have a depository of content and tools with more than 3,500+ stickers, frames, backgrounds.

Exclusive Filters & Fonts: Special fonts and filters available for Gold members only.

PicsArt Mod Apk: FAQs

1. Is it safe to use PicsArt?

Yes. Trust me. It’s an absolutely safe to use app.

2. Is PicsArt a Chinese app?

No, this app is developed in the US, where there is a clear and transparent privacy policy.

3. Does this app have a PC version?

Yes, PicsArt have versions for Windows 10, iOS, and Android. But if you want to use the Gold version on your PC, you’ll need to use the app via an emulator.

