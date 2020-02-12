Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Jan 10

Photographer

Zlatko Kovacevic

Email

zlatkovacevic@yahoo.com

Location of image

Virovitica, Croatia

Date/Time of image

10 January, 2020 19: 12 UT

Equipment

Celestron SC @ f/6,3 Nikon D5200 ISO 200 1/800 s

Description

A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes to be entirely involved in the penumbral cone of the Earth without touching the umbra.

.

.

.

CLASSIFICATIONS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(********************************* )(************************************** )(********************************************** )(***************************************** )(************************************************** )Pictures

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AboutZlatko Kovacevic

Experience in astrophotography considering that1973

.

.

.

.