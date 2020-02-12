Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Jan 10

Photographer
Zlatko Kovacevic
zlatkovacevic@yahoo.com
Location of image
Virovitica, Croatia
Date/Time of image
10 January, 2020 19: 12 UT
Equipment
Celestron SC @ f/6,3 Nikon D5200 ISO 200 1/800 s
Description
A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes to be entirely involved in the penumbral cone of the Earth without touching the umbra.
.
.
.
CLASSIFICATIONS
Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(********************************* )(************************************** )(********************************************** )(***************************************** )(************************************************** )Pictures
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
AboutZlatko Kovacevic
Experience in astrophotography considering that1973
.
.
.
.
Add Comment