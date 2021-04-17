Pentagon confirms sighting of a triangle shaped UFO!

A newly leaked video shows a triangle shaped flashing object over the US warship, which is said to be a real UFO. The clip was released by UFO investigators, with a few images as well, which has been confirmed by The Pentagon.

Another video was released by Las Vegas based reporters, documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp, who have been covering UFO related stories for a very long time. Although they were just mere leaks earlier, The Pentagon stated this week that the leaked clips and images were captured by US Navy personnel. However, the authorities labeled the flashing object Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), which is basically the government’s official term for UFOs.

The Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough said, “I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel. The UAP (Task Force) has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations,”

Gough added, “As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP.”

According to the reports, the videos and images were first shared at an Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) briefing on May 1, 2020. Jeremy Corbell wrote on his website, “These are authentic photos and video from actual military encounters with UFOs — generated to educate high-level intelligence officers within our military on the nature and presentation of the UAP/UFO phenomenon,”

Corbell informed about one specific video that was reportedly recorded from the decks of USS Russell, which shows multiple triangle objects, shot through a night vision camera in 2018. Next incident was recorded near USS Omaha, which depicted a grainy black circle descending into the ocean. According to Corbell, the navy also sent a submarine to search for wreckage, but they found nothing. The third sighting was captured by a weapons systems officer from an FA-18 jet in Virginia in 2019, in which three objects within 20 minutes were clicked. There shapes were described as a “sphere,” an “acorn” and a “metallic blimp”.

However, the nature of all such objects are unknown to the public. However, according to Corbell, such incidents being captured by the US defense means the department is taking UFOs seriously.

