Pennywise in IT 2, How much scary is Pennywise as a clown?

The series of IT released in the year 2017 which counts as the best of Stephen King’s movies. It’s sequel IT chapter two released in the year 2019 also grabbed a lot of attention. The genre of the adaptation is one of the expertise fields of King. He thoroughly has implicated the elements of horror into the movie.

The fictional character of IT

It is the not real /fictional character. It is the main antagonist of the horror-based movie It. This fictional character is an old cosmic evil that has an eye upon the children. And almost roughly every 27 years, the evil implements a variety of powers which include the ability to shapeshift, manipulating reality, and go not noticed by adults. During the timeline of the story, It appears in the form of a clown called Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Stephen King in an interview in 2013 stated that he was up with this particular idea for Pennywise after several times asking himself that what really horrified children. And the answer that came to him was clowns. The character of Pennywise has portrayed in it’s by Tim Curry in the television adaptation. In the year 1998 television adaptation Lilliput played the role. Bill Skarsgård took up the character in the 2017 film adaptation and also in its sequel It Chapter Two that came in 2019.

The story behind the clown

As described by Stephen King in the novel, IT is a shape-changing monster who normally takes the shape of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. IT came to Earth during an impact of an asteroid and he built its home under the land where Derry was planned to be built on. IT would take asleep for millions and millions of years. After that when humans would appear in Derry he would fall into a 27-year slumber. When he will wake for about a year, he will feed on the fear of humans, mostly taking the shape of what its prey scares the most. IT preferably goes for children because scaring them is easier, while adults are not easier to scare.

IT in movie

The first movie came in the year 2017 and its sequel in 2019. The character of Pennywise the clown is played by a Swedish actor named Bill Skarsgård. The ending of the second movie or the sequel is somewhat a bit different from that of the book. It shows IT is taking his final form as a driver-version of Pennywise.

How was the movie rated?

Many critics said that as of now in film or pop culture, Pennywise stands at the top of being the scariest clown ever. According to The Atlantic, Pennywise amazes the audience by the way he stumps upon the fear of children. After the release of the movie, in the year 2016, there were seen some evil clowns in the city. People claimed it to be the influence of the movie. King commented on it that people should not take my work so deeply.

