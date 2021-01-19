Penelope Disick: What is the net worth of the celebrity child?

Penelope Disick, as we all know, is the child of the very famous Kourtney Kardashian and Scot Disick. We all know anyone born into the Kardashian family is bound to make some money even as a child. And so, it is no surprise that this young child already earns an amount at this age. Moreover, her birth was also filmed, and she has been a part of Television since then. She also appears in the family reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Curious to know more about this celebrity kid? This article has all the details about her personal life, a career as a child actress, and her net worth. Before that, here are some quick facts about her.

Quick Facts About Penelope Disick

What is her journey till now?

Penelope Disick was born in Los Angeles, California, to celebrity parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. She has an American nationality. However, she has been a celebrity since the time she was born, as her birth was also shot for the family reality show. She sure enjoys the advantages and spotlight of being born into a celebrity family. Her parents split in 2015. Penelope is currently attending Sierra Canyon School. She has appeared in the show Keeping up with the Kardashians and has been adored by her fans. However, she is a child, and so temper tantrums are expected to follow. She is also popular on social media and has about 666 followers on her Instagram account. The account is managed by her parents.

Personal life

Penelope Disick is still a young child and so cannot be expected to be in any kind of romantic relationship. We will update any information if in the future she reveals about her boyfriend or partner.

Net worth of Penelope Disick

Penelope is still an 8-year-old, but the child sure earns money even at such a young age. The mini-celebrity gets paid 10k per episode, according to some sources. However, her mother has an income of around $45 million. We know she is a rising star and so is likely to acquire quite a fortune in the coming years.

