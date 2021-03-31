Pencil Rush 3D Mod Apk v0.6.0 – APK and other details inside

Most people might have used the paint app in their childhood. The most likely app that’s had some space on the desktop was the paint application. That was the only game that ruled the minds of kids when they were small. But now, we have plenty of versions of paint games which are much more interesting than the traditional ones. We are here with the APK of pencil Rush 3D. This is a very colorful and enjoyable app, which can make you feel calm and stress-free. Let us take a look at the specifications of the app.

Details of Pencil Rush 3D Mod Apk v0.6.0

Name Pencil Rush 3D Version 0.6.0 Size 67 Mb Cost Free Developer Gismart Genre Casual Required Android 4.4+

How to install Pencil Rush 3D Mod Apk v0.6.0

Installing the game is not a difficult job; we have compiled the best method so that it becomes a cup of tea for you. We have made sure that the link is working and safe from all viruses. Apart from this, if you are unable to download the game at once, you Mary retry with the same link.

First of all, if you have any prior version of this game, make sure that you uninstall it from your device Be careful while managing space. Make sure that your device has sufficient space to load the game. Enable download from unknown sources by going into settings, privacy, and enabling download from unknown sources. This will help you download games from third-party websites other than the play store Click Download link and process the file Once you are done, follow the instructions and install them on your device. You might see the game floating on your device Now, start painting a world of your dreams!

