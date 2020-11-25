Peaky Blinders Cast: Who plays Polly Gray in BBC’s Peaky Blinders?

Elizabeth “Polly” Gray (née Shelby), in the BBC series Peaky Blinders is the matriarch of the Shelby Family. In the series, she plays the aunt of the Shelby siblings. Of the criminal gang of Birmingham, she is the treasurer. Besides this she is also the certified accountant and company treasurer of Shelby Company Lt. The character of Polly Gray is played by the British actress Helen McCrory.

Who is Helen McCrory?

The British actress Helen McCrory was born on August 17, 1968. She was born in London, England, to Welsh-born Anne (Morgans) and Scottish-born Iain McCrory, a diplomat.

She is known for her powerful role as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders, often assisting the protagonist Tommy Shelby in the Birmingham socio-political situation. Besides this, she is also known for her role as Cherie Blair in both The Queen (2006) and The Special Relationship (2010). In Charlotte Gray (2001), she played the role of Françoise. Harry Potter fans remember her for the portrayal of Narcissa Malfoy. She has also played Mama Jeanne in Martin Scorsese’s family film Hugo (2011), in Skyfall (2012) as Clair Dower, Emma Banville in Fearless (2017), and Kathryn Villiers in MotherFatherSon (2019).

Helen McCrory has played diverse roles, ranging from theatre and stage roles to playing characters in historical dramas. She has also appeared in comedies such as Lucky Jim (2003) with Stephen Tompkinson or Dead Gorgeous (2002) with Fay Ripley, and dramas like The Last King (2003) and Anna Karenina (2000).

Quick facts about Helen McCrory

Birth Date: 17 August 1968

Present age: 52 years old

Birth Place: Paddington, London, England

Famous as: Actress

Years active: 1990–present

Spouse(s): Damian Lewis ​(m. 2007)​

Children: 2 children- Manon (b. 8 September 2006), and a son, Gulliver (b. 2 November 2007)

Net worth: $5 million

How is her Personal life?

On 4 July 2007, Helen McCrory married the actor Damian Lewis. Damian, 49, is best known for his work in Homeland, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Billions. They have a daughter, Manon, and a son, Gulliver.

How much is Helen McCrory worth?

Helen McCrory has a total net worth of $5 million. Her main source of income is from her role in period dramas, movies and from her various theatre roles and stage plays. She is best known for portraying Aunt Polly in the BBC tv series Peaky Blinders.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6 Renewal confirms, Read this for more

The post Peaky Blinders Cast: Who plays Polly Gray in BBC’s Peaky Blinders? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.