Pauly Shore: Net worth, personal life, career and other information

Pauly Shore is a famous comedian, actor and filmmaker. He is best known for his roles in Encino Man, Son in Law and Bio-Dome. His famous mockumentary Pauly Shore Stands Alone won accolades for Best Documentary. He has also done podcasts like Pauly Shore Podcast Show. His works of comedy are known among many and also his roles in the movies he has been part of. He was born for this career and he realized that at a young age too. Thanks to his well-known parents who were also comedians and owned the Comedy Store.

Childhood and Early Life

Pauly Shore was born on February 1, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, US. His parents are Mitzi and Sammy, two comedians who owned The Comedy Store. However, the couple broke it off and the ownership was passed on to Mitzi. When she died in the year 2018, he took over the company. Pauly was a student of Beverly Hills Highschool. Moreover, since a young age, he knew he did not want to continue his studies and had other plans for himself. He went on to perform a stand-up comedy in Culver City’s Alley Cat Bistro at the age of 17. However, the celebrity had backup from his family and his influencers. Pauly also comes up with an alter ego called The Weasel.

Personal life and career

Like said, he started his career at the age of 17 when he performed a stand-up comedy. His major breakthrough was when he worked as a VJ. He maintained this position for a while and hosted the MTV Spring Break. Later he was part of his own show Totally Pauly which MTV had released for the young comedian and this went on for 6 years. His music projects include The Future of America, Lisa, Lisa, the One I Adore, Scraps from the Future and Pink Diggity Diggity. After his successful entry into the movie industry through the Encino Man, his other films did not make many profits. He bagged the Audience Choice Award for his documentary Pauly Shore Is Dead.

He has had a relationship with his co-stars including Tiffani Thiessen, Kylie Minogue and also with adult film actresses Jewel De’Nyle and Savannah.

Also Read: Darth Vader: What is David Prowse net worth and personal life?

What is the net worth of Pauly Shore?

Pauly Shore is known to have a net worth of $30 million. He has also spent $1.5 million for a house in Hollywood Hills. He has recently put the house on sale and renovating it.

The post Pauly Shore: Net worth, personal life, career and other information by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.