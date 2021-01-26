Paulina Gretzky- Early life , career, films and net worth?

Paulina Mary Jean Gretzky is an American – Canadian singer, model, and actress.

Early Life

Paulina Mary Jean Gretzky was born on December 19, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. Her parents are previous Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky, who at the hour of the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings moved, and the American entertainer Janet Jones, who in 1984 at the TV show Dance Fever met and in July Married in Edmonton in 1988. Paulina Gretzky has four younger siblings, three brothers, and a sister.

Career Of Paulina

At the 2003 NHL Heritage Classic, Gretzky sang before a group of people unexpectedly at 14 years old. During her exhibition, she sang the melody I Will Remember You by Sarah McLachlan before 57,167 watchers. After two years she created the melody Collecting Dust for the TV arrangement Laguna Beach which was communicated on MTV. The melody was sold on iTunes from July 26, 2006, and could be bought as a sound CD from February 2, 2010. In August 2005, Gretzky was captured as a model for the Canadian design magazine Flare at 16 years old. In 2013, she has shot again for the front of this magazine. In the short film In God We Trust from 2000, Gretzky assumed the part of Pink Girl. After nine years she was before the camera for the dance film Fame. In 2010, she was in the truth arrangement Pretty Wild on E! found in the scene The Arrest. The arrangement was ceased after the principal season. Gretzky was most as of late before the camera in 2011 for the direct-to-DVD creation Guns and Girls, which was delivered in 2012. She got a minor talking job close by Gary Oldman, Christian Slater, and Helena Mattsson.

Paulina Gretzky is involved with proficient golf player Dustin Johnson. Their kids were brought into the world in 2015 and 2017.

Films

2000: In God We Trust (short film)

2009: Fame

2010: Pretty Wild (TV series, episode 1×01 The Arrest )

2012: Guns and Girls

2013: Grown Ups 2

Net worth Of Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky is a Canadian-American pop vocalist and model who has total assets of $5 million. In spite of the fact that Paulina is likely most popular for being the oldest little girl of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, she has become a remarkable VIP in her own right.

Outside of her displaying and singing profession, Paulina is very dynamic via online media. She has right around 800,000 supporters on Instagram alone, and her photos positively get individuals talking. Also, she is a setup entertainer with various credits added to her repertoire.

