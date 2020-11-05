Park Seo-Joon a South Korean actor success story!

Park Seo-Joon is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his role in Kill Me, She Was Pretty, Heal Me, etc. He is known for his television dramas. He has also acted in films like Perfect Game, Midnight Runners, The Beauty Inside, etc. He even hosted a music program.

The early life of Park Seo-Joon –

Park was born in the year 1988, 16 December (Seoul). In 2008 he started his mandatory military service. He was then 19 years old. He was discharged in 2010 from the service. He has two younger brothers.

Career life of Park Seo-Joon –

In 2011 Park started his career journey in the entertainment industry. He appeared in the music clip of Bang Yong-guk’s single titled ‘I Remember. He appeared in the film Perfect Game in the same year. He then did Dream High 2’ and ‘Shut Up Family and both are television series.

In the year 2013 Park was seen in Pots of Gods, One Warm Word, and Drama Festival. For network KBS2 he also hosted the music program Music Bank. One year later Park acted in Witch’s Romance. He played the role of Yoon Dong-ha. SBS Drama Awards in 2014 was hosted by Park.

The Beauty Inside and The Chronicles of Evil Park acted in the year 2015. He found success in Fight For My Way in 2017. The television series was a huge success and topped the ratings as well. In the same year, he played the role in Midnight Runner which was his first big-screen leading role. He also won the best new actor award at the major film award ceremony.

In 2018 Park acted in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. The series was a huge success and Park received positive reviews from the critics. In 2019 he acted in the film The Devine Fury and in 2020 he acted in Itaewon Class. Few more films are there in pipeline for him to star in.

