Park Jimin: How He turned on his dancing professional and became worldwide famous?

Introduction of Park Jimin:

Prince Charming Mochi- Park Jimin from the famous k-pop Gang BTS, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, vocalist and an influencer. Since 2016, Jimin has turned on to shine in the music world where he is categorizing as the 14th most popular Korean idol, 7th place in 2017 and raking at the top for two consecutive years 2018 and 2019 from public opinions on Gallup Korea.

In 2018, Jimin stood as the ninth most tweeted celebrity and the 8th most tweeted musician in the world- being an influencer on social media. For the first time in history Park Jimin was chosen as the seventeenth best boyband member in the k-pop world. Hwangang Order of Cultural Merit award bestowed to Jimin for his contribution towards Korea cultural arts in 2018.

Jimin won people’s vote as their favourite k-pop artist in the Peeper x Billboard Award for 6 months in 2018, which he has given to UNICEF Korea. Jimin as a dancer obtaining much appreciation from the Cultural Conservation society for performing Buchaechum to spread their culture all over the world.

Quick Facts about Park Jimin:

Known As: BTS member

Famous For: dance and singing

Date of Birth: 13th October 1995

Parents: Park Pil-woo and Mi-Jeong

Nationality: Korean

Song Debut: No More Dreams

Net worth: 20 million dollars

Park Jimin Birth and childhood:

Park Jimin born on 13th October 1995 in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea from a conservative family, did his schooling at a Busan’s Hodong elementary school and Yonsan middle school and joined in a dance academy where he has been learning popping and locking dances. Jimin is the oldest son in their family and has a younger brother with a two years gap between them.

When it comes to dancing, Jimin stands top at that category and a teacher from the dance department in Hodong school suggested him to give an audition in any entertainment company that leads him to the worldwide agency company- Big Hit Entertainment.

In the meantime rumours about Jimin’s girlfriend- KARA’s Seulgi were dating when they did music shows together.

BTS not only for music but also known for their Philanthropy activities towards Korea UNICEF and other associations. He is donating funds to Busan’s Hodong Elementary school to pay his respect where he has been studying.

Jimin’s Career Began in 2013:

In 2013, Jimin joining the BTS band by getting selection from the audition, and on 13th June 2013 Jimin releases his debut song “No More Dream” like under BTS and at first Jimin presents as the Vocalist and dancer.

Jimin releasing his first two solo tracks with BTS- Lie and Serendipity which 50 million of views on Spotify making him the only k-pop artist.

So, Jimin remade some English songs in Korean lyrics such as ‘we don’t talk anymore’ and ‘Mistletoe’.

In 2018, Jimin releasing his very own first solo song- ‘Promise’ which has been describing as a “mellow Pop the ballad”.

Apart from singing, Jimin has also been hosting some award shows in 2016 and 2017.

The post Park Jimin: How He turned on his dancing professional and became worldwide famous? by Ava wright appeared first on The TeCake.