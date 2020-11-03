Parasyte Season 2, Is there any hope for Season 2?

By now, we are quite familiar with the sci-fi concept of an alien or parasitic being taking control of live minds in order to capture, manipulate, and then hunt/conquer. We’ve seen concepts like these in some famous movies and shows such as Aliens, Venom, The Thing, and even in Ben 10.

Although movies like these are gore and watching them really hurts our stomachs, we can’t resist a good bloodbath, which is exactly what Madhouse Studio’s Parasyte is full of. Season 1 of the popular anime came out almost 2 decades ago in 2004, but its open-to-interpretation ending has left fans wondering if there ever will be a second season. Here’s what we know so far.

Speculation on Parasyte Season 2

Parasyte: The Maxim is based on the manga Parasyte Beasts written by Hitoshi Iwaaki, and most consider the anime adaptation by Madhouse to be even better than it’s source material.

The anime, which very closely follows the source material, has a similar ending to it, which more or less wraps up the entire storyline in a season. On the other hand, the ending is such that it indicates a few parasites may still be lurking around disguised as humans, leaving fans eagerly hoping for a continuation.

In the end, the decision to make a new season rests entirely with Madhouse Studios. If they really wanted to, they could write an original storyline for season 2. But so far there haven’t been any comments regarding a new season and it is nothing less than a pipe dream.

If you want some more Parasyte action, you could watch the movie adaptation, which is not exactly as good as the anime, but it’s not too bad either.

Short Summary

The story revolves around a 17-year-old boy whose world fell apart when a species of parasitic aliens invaded from up above. The parasites which are harmless by themselves can cause havoc once they reach the brains of their hosts and take control. In the boy, Izumi’s case, a parasite fails to enter his brain because he had headphones on, so instead, it latches onto his arm, creating a symbiotic being that is half controlled by Izumi and half by the parasite.

Izumi forms a bond with this parasite, Magi, and uses his new capabilities to hunt down other man-eating parasites.

