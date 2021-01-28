Pamela Anderson, Baywatch Fame Marries his bodyguard; who is he?

Popular hot actress and model and Baywatch fame have secretly married her bodyguard. Yes, 53 years old Pamela Anderson, who has recently revealed that she is quitting social medial, married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, on Christmas Eve at Vancouver Island.

She mentioned that” I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing, everyone we know is happy for us,” she told the Daily Mail. “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married, and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.

Here is the last post on her Instagram profile

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson has also revealed that she met Dan at Vancouver Island at the beginning of the lockdown year. She also that “I am on that stage where I need to be… I got the arms who truly loves me.”

Before this marriage, we let you know that Pamella has married three, four or five times, with Tommy Lee on February 19, 1995; then on July 29, 2006, with Kid Rock; on September 29, 2001, with Rick Solomon.

Last Year, on January 20, 2020, Pamela married Hollywood producer Jon Peters. But after ten days, on February 1, they were separated. After that, she mentioned that this marriage was not legal.

She also mentioned,” I’ve been married three times. People think I’ve been married five times. I don’t know why. I’ve been married three times. I’ve been married to Tommy, Bob [Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock], and to Rick [Salomon.] and that is it.”

Early life

Pamela Anderson was born in a working-class family in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada. She took up the role of a fitness instructor after high school. She was ultimately “found” at a Canadian football game, which guided her to be hired by Labatt to appear in their advertisements. This was An offer from Playboy magazine soon followed this.

What is the net worth of Pamela Anderson?

Pamela is a Canadian-American actress whose net worth is estimated to be around 13 million dollars in 2020. Her main sources of income are acting and modeling. She is also a writer. She is most popular for her role as Captain Casey Jean Parker in the most loved movie and series Baywatch.

Also Read: Pamela Anderson: How much is the Baywatch star worth in 2020?

The post Pamela Anderson, Baywatch Fame Marries his bodyguard; who is he? by Franklin Murphy appeared first on The TeCake.