Ozark, who all are starring in the series Ozark?

Ozark, an American scandal drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. Ozark was initially released on 21, July 2017. And the series is currently running with good ratings. This series gained many positive views from critics.

Ozark was highly appreciated for having a great cast. Here we have updated the cast of the series Ozark.

Meet the Squad of Ozark



Jason Bateman as Martin Byrde, Wendy’s husband and Charlotte and Jonah’s father.

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Marty’s wife and Charlotte and Jonah’s mother.

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Marty and Wendy’s daughter.

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Marty and Wendy’s son.

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore.

Jordana Spiro as Rachel Garrison, owner of the Blue Cat hotel and bar.

Jason Butler Harner as Roy Petty, an FBI agent investigating Marty.

Esai Morales as Camino Del Rio.

Peter Mullan as Jacob Snell.

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Jacob’s wife.

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Russ’s elder son and Ruth’s cousin

Janet McTeer as Helen Pierce,

Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis, Wendy’s brother.

Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller.

Carson Holmes as Three Langmore, Russ’s younger son.

McKinley Belcher III as Trevor Evans, an FBI agent.

Robert Treveiler as Sheriff John Nix, pleased with the Snells

Kevin L. Johnson as Sam Dermody.

Evan George Vourazeris as Tuck.

Trevor Long as Cade Langmore, Ruth’s father and brother of Russ and Boyd.

Michael Mosley as Pastor Mason Young.

Harris Yulin as Buddy Dieker.

Michael Tourek as Ash, an enforcer for the Snells.

Marc Menchaca as Russ Langmore, Wyatt and Three’s father, Ruth’s uncle, and Boyd and Cade’s brother.

Josh Randall as Bruce Liddell, Marty’s Chicago business partner.

Christopher James Baker as Boyd Langmore, uncle of Ruth, Wyatt and Three, and Russ and Cade’s brother.

Adam Boyer as Bobby Dean.

Bethany Anne Lind as Grace Young, Pastor Mason Young’s pregnant wife.

Sharon Blackwood as Eugenia Dermody

Joseph Melendez as Garcia, an enforcer for Del.

Darren Goldstein as Charles Wilkes.

Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf.

Nelson Bonilla as Nelson, Helen Pierce’s enforcer.

Melissa Saint-Amand asJade.

Pedro Lopez as Jorge Mendoza, a member of the Navarro Cartel.

John Bedford Lloyd as Frank Cosgrove, trucking company owner and leader of the Kansas City Mafia.

Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr., son of Frank Cosgrove and Kansas City Mafia member.

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, the leader of a Mexican drug cartel.

Marylouise Burke as Sue Shelby, the Byrdes’ therapist.

Madison Thompson as Erin Pierce

