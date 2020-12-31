Outlander season 6: What are the updates on the show?

Outlander is a show that has captured the attention of many. This show brings for its viewers a very unique plot and a combination of drama, fantasy, and adventure. The show is based on the book of the same name written by Diana Gabaldon. Ronald D. Moore is the developer of the show. David Brown, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan are the producers. The show first aired on August 9, 2014, on Starz. Season 5 premiered in February 2020 after it was delayed due to the pandemic. However, the fans are now eager for Outlander season 6. We have some good news as season 6 has received a green light.

What is the show about?

Outlander focuses on the two protagonists Claire and Jamie. It tells about Claire who is a nurse. She travels through time and finds herself in 1743. She meets with the warrior Jamie there and the two get married due to circumstances. However, as time goes by the two fall in love. Further, the two have to deal with many issues of the time and stay strong together to overcome all obstacles to save themselves and their close ones. The next season will pick up from the last season and show Jamie joining the American revolution. It is also uncertain the new season will follow exactly what is there in the book. However, we know for sure, the writers will have something exciting for us in the coming episodes too.

Also Read: Outlander Season 5 Episode 8 Release date: All you need to know

Other updates on Outlander season 6

Outlander season 6 has been given the green light. However, we don’t know when the new season will get released. No further, information has been given regarding this. We will have to wait until the team has an answer for us. A spin-off is also expected according to rumors.

The main characters are likely to return once again and this includes our very own cast of Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield, Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall.

The post Outlander season 6: What are the updates on the show? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.