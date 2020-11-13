Ouran Highschool Host Club season 2: Are they making a second season?

The fans of this romantic comedy anime are waiting for Ouran Highschool Host Club season 2 to air soon. The show is an adaptation of a manga like most animes and hit the screens on April 5, 2006. Takuya Igarashi is the director of the show. The show received a positive response for its first season and now the fans are asking for a new one. The series has a total of 26 episodes and was aired on Nippon Tv, its original network and ABC Me. The team has not yet given out any official information regarding a second season. Most animes don’t take such long gaps to renew and so a second part is still doubtful. However, there have been speculations regarding the release of Ouran Highschool Host Club season 2 in 2021. We will inform you regarding the renewal status as soon it’s updated by the team.

What is the storyline of Ouran Highschool Host Club?

As most Anime’s, Ouran Highschool Host Club also takes place in a school. It is, however, not an ordinary school but a school for elites. The Host Club is a group of most elite boys who are not particularly academic and waste their time with the beautiful girls in the school. Imagine if an ordinary girl enters into the world of such luxury and pride? However, Haruhi, a scholarship student who joins the Highschool is mistaken to be a boy. When she breaks an ¥8,000,000 vase, she becomes in debt to the Host Club. They make her their errand boy and in this process, she is invited to all the luxury parties and events the boys indulge in.

The second season will have a trip to France as it was hinted during the first season and also focus on the relationship between the twins. A romance is also expected to be on its way.

Other updates on Ouran Highschool Host Club season 2

As of now, no official information regarding season 2 has been given. The best guess we have is that the season is likely to air next year but that isn’t confirmed too. The show has enough source material for another season considering the manga and the viewership.

The characters of Ouran Highschool Host Club include Haruhi Fujioka, Tamaki Suou, Kyouya Ootori, Hitachiin Twins, Mitsukuni Haninozuka, Takashi Morinozuk.

