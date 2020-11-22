Osmariel Villalobos: The beauty pageant’s net worth and personal life

Osmariel Villalobos is a model, TV show host and former Miss Earth in Venezuela,2011. She is a host for the Portada’s show in Venevision. The show is broadcasted in Venezuala’s largest network Venevision. She is also a model and has worked for many projects and beauty pageants. She has a huge fan following in her social media accounts with up to 3.5 million followers on Instagram and 200k on Twitter. In 2019, large news was spread about her divorce with her husband Juan Pablo. Juan was a mid-fielder/former and later became part of The Bachelor reality show in its 18th edition. However, the two called it off last year with a mutual agreement. Further Osmariel confirmed this in her Instagram account, with a message for her fans and her ex-husband.

Childhood and early life

Osmariel was born on August 2, 1988, in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Born to Oswaldo Villalobos and Mariela Atencio, she spends her entire life Venezuela. She is of Latina ethnicity. She has four siblings. Their names are Osmarie Villalobos Varela, Oswaldo Villalobos Atencio. Oswaldo Villalobos Nava, and Oswaldo Villalobos Varela. Osmariel completed her education from the University of Zulia. She took up Journalism, communication and audio-visual. However, she moved on to take up modelling as her career.

Personal life and career

She also won Miss-Earth in Venezuela in 2011. Further, in 2012, she was representing Venezuela in Miss-Earth 2012. She couldn't get the Miss-Earth title. However, she won second runner-up in this. Along with this, she has also bagged the Miss Photogenic Award with 28,000 votes. After this, she went on to do modeling in various projects. She also appeared in beauty pageants, and fashion shows. Osmariel also has an app of her own named Freedom Social Technology. There was controversy regarding the app she developed for personalized greetings from celebs. The users were not satisfied with the app.

The model was married to Juan Pablo but called it off in 2019. The couple got married two years prior to this. It is said that Juan came to know about her through his friend. And he was instantly attracted to her. However, things did not work out and the two are back to being bachelors.

What is the net worth of Osmariel Villalobos?

Osmariel Villalobos is expected to have an estimate of $5 million as her net worth.

The post Osmariel Villalobos: The beauty pageant’s net worth and personal life by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.