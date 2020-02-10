Oscars 2020: the complete list of winners

Netflix headed into the 92nd Oscars with 24 nominations — the most of any studio — anticipating to dominate award season’s greatest evening the identical means it’s dominated the leisure {industry}. Instead, Netflix walked away with virtually zilch.
The streamer made out with simply two awards: Best Documentary for American Factory (produced by President Barack and Michelle Obama’s manufacturing firm) and Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. Its greatest movies — The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes — all went house empty handed.
Only only a week prior, Netflix’s studio chief Ted Sarandos rebuked claims that its lack of awards are earlier award exhibits is a component of a “backlash to a tech large that’s upending entertainment-industry enterprise practices and threatening Hollywood energy hierarchies,” as the New York Times wrote.
“A pushback? Nobody can say that with a straight face,” Sarandos stated. “We received 24 nominations, the most of any studio. Our movies have been honored throughout the board.”
“We received 24 nominations, the most of any studio”
Netflix’s Oscar push has been aggressive. Some {industry} opponents have estimated that Netflix spent roughly $70 million on its Oscars marketing campaign — a lot greater than what most studios spend. Netflix hasn’t shied away from its Oscar ambitions, however the firm is attempting to extend its movie output and turn into a full fledged studio in 2020.
Award present status is essential to the firm — particularly in the case of drawing in the greatest expertise, like Martin Scorsese. Netflix has confirmed over the previous few years that may safe the nominations, and even win from time-to-time, however getting the large wins are nonetheless a battle. It’s clear that whereas Netflix moved from the children desk to take a seat with the adults, it’s nonetheless the odd one out proper now.
“I’m able to drink tonight”
Netflix’s evening might not have gone as deliberate, however Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s did. The director and his group walked away with a quantity of main awards, together with Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director. Bong used his time on stage to reward his fellow director nominees, together with Martin Scorsese, who obtained a standing ovation throughout Bong’s speech. How’s he planning on celebrating his historic win?
“I’m able to drink tonight,” he joked on stage.
It was a phenomenal second throughout an in any other case fairly commonplace present. Not even CEO Bob Iger might conceal his boredom at any time when the digital camera panned to him! Brad Pitt, Taika Waititi, Renee Zellweger, and Dern continued their season of award winnings, taking house respective prizes for Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. 1917 and Ford v Ferrari each took house a number of awards for reaching excellence in technical classes like Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing. Elton John received the prize for Best Original Song for his work on Rocketman.
Perhaps the greatest upset? Joker, which earned the most nominations for any particular person film, solely secured two awards — Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir. Although, relying on who you ask, perhaps it’s not a complete upset in spite of everything.
The full list of Oscar winners may be learn under.
Best Picture:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Lead Actor:
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Lead Actress:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Director:
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Animated Short:
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan
Memorable, Bruno Collet
Sister, Siqi Song
Adapted Screenplay:
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay:
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Cinematography:
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Best Documentary Feature:
American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
The Cave, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Best Documentary Short Subject:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Live Action Short Film:
Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat
The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry
Saria, Bryan Buckley
A Sister, Delphine Girard
Best Foreign Language Film:
Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Film Editing:
Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Design:
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Original Score:
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Original Song:
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Makeup and Hair:
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Costume Design:
The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Visual Effects:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Add Comment