Orlando Brown: How did the young actor make money?

Orlando Brown is a famous rapper, musician and also an actor. He has acted in many movies since he was young and earned his fame through these roles. However, he has also been involved in legal issues. He has got involved in cases of drug possession and also domestic abuse against his girlfriend. However, he is still known for his roles in movie and shows including Major Payne and The Jamie Foxx Show, The Proud Family. His famous role is that of Eddie in That’s So Raven. To know more about his personal life, career and net worth, read more.

Childhood and early life

Orlando Brown was born on December 4, 1987, in Los Angeles, California. He moved with his grandmother to Orlando at a young age. There is no much information provided about his childhood, parents and education.

Personal life and career

His career life started young when he acted in Family Values and Major Payne. His other works are Waynehead, Sister, Sister, Family Matters, Two of a Kind, The Jamie Foxx Show, Friends and Foes, Safe Harbor, Lizzie McGuire, The Proud Family and Fillmore! He is also a rapper and some of his works include Trade It All which is an album and a single F**k My Fame. He has also been part of many Disney movies and has helped with the soundtracks. Orlando has bagged the Young Artist Award in 2005 for his outstanding performance in That’s So Raven. He was also later nominated for Safe Harbour.

As for his arrest records, it is a pretty long list. He has got involved in domestic abuse and drug use and possession during various circumstances. He has also fled away but was caught and brought back by bounty hunters. Orlando has also made a false accusation about his co-actors.

What is the net worth of Orlando Brown?

Orlando Brown is said to have an estimate of $20 million. He has earned all of this by the age of 33. The actor is likely to increase this income through his acting and music career.

