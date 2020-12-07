OreGairu season 3: Is it the last season of the series?

OreGairu is no just a romantic anime like many think, it also includes a mixture of slice of life, drama and comedy. The anime has the perfect amount of elements for entertainment in it. Moreover, it was well-received by its viewers for the plot and the way it was presented. Oregairu first came out on April 5, 2013, following the second season in 2015. After a long gap, the team had brought back the anime with OreGairu season 3 in 2020. The story is also adapted as a light novel and manga series. Ai Yoshimura is the director of the anime and Shōtarō Suga wrote it. Its original network is JNN and is also aired in English. Tere’s a total of 13 episodes for the series.

However, now the question is whether the fans can expect the fourth season. Sad news for all the fans as they will have to bid farewell to the characters as Oregairu season 3 was the last. The team had announced the season three to be the last. We can still expect spin-off of the series in future.

What is the storyline of the series?

The show revolves around the life of Hachiman Hikigaya. Hachiman is a student of Soubu High school. However, he is different from the other kids in his school and is considered anti-social. This is because of his behaviours and thoughts on life. While every teenager deals with the problems of a teenage mind and identity. He likes to figure it all out on his own. However, a rouble he caused forces him to join the service club. The story further continues with the trio Yukino, Hachiman and Yui Yuigahama. The trio tries to figure out their confused teenage lives and problems.

OreGairu Season 3 gave the fans their much-awaited love story a finish. The series has completed all the volumes of the manga. And also, there is no more material left for another season. The anime’s English dub can be watched in Amazon Prime now. Other sites are Crunchyroll and HiDive.

Other updates on OreGairu season 3

The anime wrapped up its series with a final season 3. To the fans disappointment, they will have to bid farewell to the characters of the series. However, we can still expect a spin-off from the creators. This is considering the fanbase and the plot.

The character of the series include Hachiman Hikigaya, Yukino Yukinoshita, Yui Yuigahama, Saika Totsuka. Hayato Hayama, Yumiko Miura, Hina Ebina, Saki Kawasaki, Kakeru Tobe and the others.

