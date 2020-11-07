Onew Shinee: What are the ellegations and cases charged on Onew?

Lee Jin-ki (Born December 14, 1989), better known by his pseudonym Onew Shinee. He is a South Korean singer and actor. Born in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi-do, Onew was discovered at the 2006 SM Academy Casting and signed the contract with SM Entertainment the day after his audition. He debuted together as the lead vocalists and leader of boy group Shinee in May 2008, who went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea.

Aside from group activities, Onew has participated in various television dramas, mostly known for his role of Baek Su in JTBCs sitcom Welcome to Royal Villa (2013) and therefore the cardiothoracic resident Lee Chi-hoon within the popular KBS2 drama Descendants of the Sun (2016). He made his solo debut on December 5, 2018, with the discharge of his first extended play, Voice, five days before his military conscription on December 10, 2018. The album peaked at number two on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart.

Career:

Onew’s debut EP, Voice, was released through a teaser image released by SM Entertainment on November 29, 2018, with the EP later being released on December 5, alongside the lead single titled “Blue” and its corresponding music video.

Personal Life:

Onew enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 10, 2018, with an expected discharge date of July 20, 2020.

In July 2019, Onew joined the military musical titled Shinheung academy, which tells the story of patriots youths who fought to realize independence from Japan.

Onew Vocalist:

Onew is one among the most vocalists of Shinee and is understood for his distinctively unique vocal color and for his calm and understated voice, providing the strong vocal foundation of the group with fellow members Taemin and Jonghyun. In June 2014, Onew underwent a vocal cord polyp removal and vocal fold mucosa reconstruction operation, which made him unable to sing for a couple of months.

In December 2014, Kim Yeon-woo, Onew’s vocal coach revealed during a broadcast that Onew’s condition had improved after the surgery. He also confirmed that Onew’s vocal range “improved and he can make sounds comfortably too”

Sexual Harassment Allegations on Onew:

In August 2017, Onew was accused of harassment. The victim stated that on August 12, during a night club in Gangnam, Onew, who was intoxicated, touched her leg two or 3 times as he tried to face up, over the course of two hours while she was dancing on one among the club’s multiple dancing platforms that were adjacent to where Onew was seated. However, she acknowledged that such incidents could happen under the influence of alcohol and withdrew the charge.

