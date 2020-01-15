On This Day in Space: Jan. 15, 2006: Stardust spacecraft returns samples of comet dust

On January 15, 2006, NASA’s Stardust spacecraft went back to Earth to hand over a pill which contained the very first samples of a comet as well as interstellardust Two weeks previously, Stardust went to the comet Wild 2 as well as gathered some dust from its coma.

After investing 7 years in area,the 100-lb. capsule touched down in Utah Scientists assessed the dust grains as well as found some natural substances, like nitrogen as well as hydrocarbons.

A sight of Stardust's sample-return pill after it effectively touched pull back on Earth, under parachute, in2006

Stardust's Sampe Return Capsule touches throughout the predawn skies as it reenters the Earth's ambience. This picture was taken by viewers from NASA's DC-8 Airborne Laboratory with a goal to check out the problems throughout reentry from the light released by the fireball created when the pill spotted with the skies.

NASA's Stardust objective sent out comet samples back to Earth in January2006 This picture reveals participants of the Stardust group recouping the pill inUtah

An musician's picture of NASA's Stardust spacecraft at acomet

Scientists likewise discovered product thatwas older than the sun Just as they believed, the bits gathered by the Stardust objective ended up being leftovers of the old foundation of our planetary system.

