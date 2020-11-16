On BTS made the highest-watched single track of the album Map of the Soul:7 in K-pop!

On BTS also know as Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima is composing by the South Korean Band BTS, as the second single track to their album Map Of The Soul:7 which publishes on 21st February 2020, which is a remix of the song featuring Australian singer Sia in 2020. The boy band BTS announcing their second track in the album Map of the soul:7 on January 7th, 2020, releasing a clip of their comeback after one year of Boy Luv in 2019 by splitting into four phases with two singles.

Even the song is released in the Japanese version as Map of the Soul: The Journey which publishes on 8th May 2020 as the tracklist for BTS’s fourth Japanese Studio.

The members who appeared in the track ‘On’ BTS?

On BTS featured the crew members by which has the motivational lyrics as to work hard even if people say anything about it. The song is featuring by Jungkook, Jimin, V, Jin, RM, Suga, and J-Hope, whose choreographer is Sienna Lalau.

The members who composed the On BTS Track?

The duration of the song is 4 minutes 6 seconds, which is composed of various artists- August Rigo, Melanie, Fontana, Michel Schulz, Antonina Armato, Julia Ross, and from the BTS- Rap Monster [Nam-Joon], Suga and J-Hope. The song took place at the Sepulveda Dam in California making the seventh most-watched online video in 24 hours on Youtube with 46 million views on it.

The On BTS song BTS released a 30 seconds promo on their song ‘On’ before one day of its official release on TikTok which crossed over million in 24 hours. On 24th February 2020, BTS makes their performance on their track ‘On’ lively on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which has been later naming as “One of the most high-production episodes” of the show.

Did the BTS ‘On’ track make a hit or flop on the Chart?

The song went on to be a commercial success over the world, which ranks at number 11 on the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea within two days of its release, and the following week ranks at number 1 on it.

The track making the 22nd best performing song on the Gaon Monthly Chart in March 2020, stands at number 41 on the k-pop Billboard following week the song turning at first on the k-pop Billboard 2020.

On BTS ranking at number 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 making the highest-charting song by a Korean Boy gang BTS in the country.

The post On BTS made the highest-watched single track of the album Map of the Soul:7 in K-pop! by Ava wright appeared first on The TeCake.