OMG ! Madonna’s Net worth would drive you Crazy

Nobody on this planet is a stranger to the name Madonna. Anyone sings beautifully and is instantly named madonna. Jokes apart, Madonna is the one and only singer of the United States who is famous worldwide. Today we will discuss some of her important aspects of life including her Net worth. We will also have a look at some of the important details concerning her early life and career. So to know more, do follow the article below

Early Life:

Madonna, originally born as Madonna Louise Ciccone was a native of Bay City in Michigan. She later to take up dance, moved to the Rochester Hills of Michigan. At an early age, she was earning while dancing and being so outstanding in the same, she landed a scholarship at the University of Michigan. She after dropping out of the university worked with musical bands such as “the breakfast club” and “Emmy”. She later left the bands and went to work on her own.

Career:

in 1982 and 83 respectively, she got the desired fame in great measure for her albums “Everybody” and “Burning Up”. She was then working with Sire company. Her second album “Like a Virgin” became an incredible hit and was the first album by a female to sell 5 million copies. She, later on, continued to spill her charm through various albums like, “Like a Prayer”, Bedtime stories”, “Rebel Heart” and so on.

Personal life:

in the 90s she was involved with her fitness trainer, Carlos Leon. In the year 1998, she found love in director Guy Ritchie. She married him in 2000 and gave birth to a son. the couple split in the year 2008 which cost the director his London’s pub and residency. Currently, she is dating her 25-year-old backup dancer and even went to Jamaica to celebrate her 62nd birthday with him

Net Worth:

The total Net worth of Madonna as of 2020 is, $850 million. besides being a singer is also a film producer, actor, dancer, film director, author, entrepreneur, songwriter, composer, screenwriter, record producer. She has also earned a Golden Globe award for the best actress in the year 1996 for her film “Evita”. “Dick Tracy”, “A league of their own” are also some of her notable films.

