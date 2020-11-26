OMG! Dr. Dre’s Net Worth would Drive You Crazy

Andre Romelle Young who is popularly known as Dr. Dre is widely famous not only for being a tremendously excellent rapper, audio engineer, record producer, record executive, and entrepreneur but also for the billions he earns. Let us have a look at his net worth and some important abstracts of his life that led him to be one of the richest American rappers.

Early Life:

Andre or Dr. Dre was born in Compton in California. He is the son of Theodore and Verna Young. His parents were separated and thus his mother married someone else. He kept on changing schools due to gang violence and shifted from place to place with his family. It has also been mentioned that he used to live with his grandmother who constitutes the major part of his childhood and teen days. It is also noted that he was not good in studies and due to which he failed to have the apprentice job.

Career:

Since he was not good at studies he tried focussing on other things such as his social life. Years ago he started working in a club, he was given the task of operating the DJ there. Dr. Dre while serving here met DJ Yella who was a future member of N.W.A. Dre along with Yella used the backside of the club where a small studio existed, to record a song.

He along with the group members that comprised, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, and DJ Yella released the album “Straight Outta Compton”. After the release of the album, Dre went on some bad terms with the group and that’s when he decided to build his own self while working on his skills all alone. He also sang “The Chronic” under Death Records that won him the Grammy’s awards then founded Aftermath Entertainment and released his album “Dr. Dre Presents the Aftermath”. He was the one to introduce the talents such as Eminem and 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg Anderson Paak, and the list does not end.

Married Life:

Nicole Young is the official wife of Dr. Dre who is now said to divorce him. Th reasons for their divorce were not clear and the attorney stated that due to irreconcilable differences they cannot live together anymore. They were into the martial bond and have two children, Son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19. Nicole is the second wife of the 55-year-old rapper. The first being the NBA player Sedale Threatt who too shares 2 children with him.

Dr. Dre Net Worth:

It might surprise you a little but the recent facts and figures show Dr. Dre to be the world’s third-richest rapper in the country. His estimated net worth is $820 Million. His entrepreneurship and Hip Hop production made him stand today where he is.

The post OMG! Dr. Dre’s Net Worth would Drive You Crazy by Areena Handy appeared first on The TeCake.