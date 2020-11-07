Olivier Sarkozy: How much is the high-profile U.S. based banker worth in 2020?

Pierre Olivier Sárközy is professionally a banker in the U.S. He was born on 26th of May, 1962. Originally from France, Olivier Sarkozy is the half brother of Nicolas Sarkozy who has served as President of France and was also the ex officio Co-Prince of Andorra dating from 16th of May, 2007 to 15th of May, 2012.

Early life of Oliver Sarkozy

Olivier Sarkozy was born to Pal Sarkozy de Nagy-Bocsa who is of Hungarian descent. His mother Christine de Ganay, hails from France. Olivier Sarkozy’s parents divorced when he was only 7 years old. He then moved away from France, and spent his life later in Zambia, Egypt, and in the UK.

Oliver Sarkozy graduated from the University of St Andrews and holds a degree in medieval history.

What about his personal life?

Olivier Sarkozy’s was married to Charlotte Bernard in 1997. His former wife is from Paris and she is freelance fashion writer and a writer. The pair share two children, Margot and Julien.

Sarkozy and Charlotte separated after 14 years of marriage in the year 2010. Sarkozy later married the well known fashion designer and a former actress Mary-Kate Olsen on November 27, 2015 in NYC. After five years of marriage, Oslen has filed for a divorce in April 2020.

What is the net worth of Olivier Sarkozy

The net of Oliver Sarkozy at present is estimated to be around $60 million. He is professionally a reputed banker.

Oliver Sarkozy’s career

Olivier Sarkozy in the 1990s started working with Dillon, Read & Co, a bank in America. After three years he joined the Credit Suisse First Boston as the managing director of the Financial Institutions Group and the Depository Institutions Group.

In 2003, he was a part of the UBS Investment Bank as the Global Co-Head of Financial Institutions Group. He resigned in 2016.

Olivier is a trustee of the University of St. Andrews American Foundation Scholarship,where he had completed his graduation degree.

He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Bank United and has directed the The TCW Group, Inc.

