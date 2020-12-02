Offset: What’s the net worth of Migos’s member Offset?

Kiari Kendrell Cephus popularly known as Offset was born on 14 December 1991. He is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is the part of the famous hip-hop group, MIGOS with his cousin, Quavo and nephew Takeoff. Beside being the part of the renowned hip hop group, Offset has released solo music, and also collaborated with numerous artists.

In 2017, he collaborated with Drake on the song called, ‘No Complaints’ that peaked at 71 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the same year, Offset collaborated with Macklemore on the song ‘Willy Wonka’ for the album titled, ‘Gemini’. His album in collaboration with the rapper 21 Savage, ‘Without Warning’ was released on 31 October 2017 and was an instant hit among the listeners worldwide. It debuted at number 4 US Billboard 200 chart. In February 2019, Offset released his first debut album called, ‘Father of 4’. The song from the album that featured Cardi B peaked in the Top 40 of Hot 100.

In 2019, Offset invested in Esports organization called FaZe Clan. He said that he has always loved gaming and thinks that Esports is the future of the gaming world. He made an appearance in two of the videos of FaZe Clan. During the same year, he debuted on Sean Devan’s YouTube series called ‘Hot Ones’.

Offset has been dating Cardi B since 2017. On October 27, 2017, he proposed to her at a live performance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They privately got married in the same year. On 7 April 2018, Cardi B revealed on Saturday Night Live that she’s expecting a child with Offset. Kulture Cephus, the daughter of Offset and Cardi B was born on 10 July 2018. On December 2018, Cardi B and Offset divorced because Offset allegedly cheated on her.

Net Worth of Offset

According to the sources, the net worth of Offset is around $26 million dollars. It is income he earns from the rap group, Migos. By September 2020, Offset net worth increased by $80 million which account for the money Migos make from album and singles sales.

