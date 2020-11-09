Obi-Wan Kenobi : A character from the Star War Franchise a brief introduction!

Obi-Wan Kenobi was a legendary human male Jedi Master. He served on the Jedi High Council during the last year of the Republic Era. In Imperial Era, he kept his name as Ben Kenobi so as to hide from the regime that made the Jedi to extinction. He is a character in Star War Franchise. The character is portrayed by Alec Guinness.

The younger version of the character is portrayed by Ewan McGregor and serves as one of the main protagonists. In the original trilogy, he becomes a mentor to Luke Skywalker to whom he teaches ways of Jedi. Obi sacrifices himself in a duel against Darth Vader. He also guides Luke in his fight against the Galactic Empire.

Guinness’s performance as Obi in the original Star Wars earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. It was the only acting nomination for the film. Ewan’s performance as the character in the prequels received a positive response.

Creation Of The Character Obi-Wan Kenobi –

General Makabe Rokurōta, a character from Akira Kurosawa’s film The Hidden Fortress the character is loosely inspired by.

Appearances Of The Character Obi-Wan Kenobi –

Skywalker saga –

Original Trilogy (1977 to 1983) -Obi was introduced in the original film. He was living as a hermit by the name of Ben Kenobi. He lived on the planet Tatooine.

Prequel Trilogy (1999 to 2005) – Obi is shown as the Padawan apprentice of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn.

Sequel Trilogy (2015 to 2019) – When protagonist Rey touches the lightsaber that previously belonged to Luke she hears Obi’s voice.

Television –

Obi is the main character in the animated micro-series Star Wars: Clone Wars and the CGI animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars. The character is voiced by James Arnold Taylor.

Upcoming Series –

Ewan McGregor is set to again play the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming limited Disney + series. The series centered around the character and will be set between the prequel and original trilogies.

