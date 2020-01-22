Northrop Grumman names Cygnus spacecraft for first African American astronaut

Robert Henry Lawrence, Jr., seen below at a 1967 interview for the U.S. Air Force’s Manned Orbiting Laboratory program, was the first African American to be chosen as anastronaut Lawrence passed away in December 1967 in an F-104 jet accident. (Image credit scores: U.S. Air Force)

The first African American to be chosen as an astronaut is being kept in mind with the identifying of a spaceport station freight pill readied to introduce throughout Black History Month.

The 13 th Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft has actually been christened for Robert Henry Lawrence, Jr., that in 1967 was selected for the U.S. Air Force’s Manned Orbiting Laboratory (MOL) program. The “S.S. Robert H. Lawrence” is arranged to introduce to the International Space Station atop a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia onFeb 9.

“Northrop Grumman is pleased to call the NG-13 Cygnus spacecraft after previous astronaut Robert Henry Lawrence Jr.,” Northrop Grumman revealed on its web site on Martin Luther King,Jr Day (Jan 20). “Major Lawrence was chosen in honor of his famous location in background as the first African-American astronaut.”

Northrop Grumman’s 13 th Cygnus freight resupply ship, christened the “S.S. Robert H. Lawrence” in honor of the first African American astronaut, is ready for breeding to a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility inVirginia (Image credit scores: Northrop Grumman)

An experienced pilot with a doctorate in physical chemistry, Lawrence flew examination trips that later on assisted to educate the touchdown efficiency of NASA’s space capsule orbiters. On June 30, 1967, he was selected as a participant of the 3rd team of Air Force aerospace research study pilots to prepare for the Manned Orbiting Lab (MOL), which was after that intended as a crew-tended, reconnaissance system in Earth orbit.

Six months later on, onDec 8, 1967, Lawrence, 32, was unfortunately eliminated in the accident of an F-104 Starfighter supersonic jet.

Had Lawrence lived, he might have moved with various other MOL prospects to NASA’s astronaut corps after the Air Force program was terminated 2 years later on. The step can have resulted in him being the first African American to fly right into room, a difference that was up to Guion “Guy” Bluford in 1983, releasing aboard the 8th trip of the space capsule.

“Lawrence made the best sacrifice in solution to the room program,” Northrop Grumman defined on its web site. “Although his occupation was interrupted, he led the way for future generations of aerospace leaders of all races highlighting the demand for variety and also addition throughout the market.”

In 1997, Lawrence was recognized by the Astronauts Memorial Foundation with the enhancement of his name to the Space Mirror Memorial at Kennedy Space Center inFlorida In 2018, musician Tavares Strachan and also the Los Angeles County Museum of Art aim to elevate understanding regarding Lawrence’s life by releasing ENOCH, a little sculpture-satellite that included a gold breast of the late MOL prospect.

Flying the secondly of at the very least 5 goals under Northrop Grumman’s Commercial Resupply Services -2 (CRS) agreement with NASA, the S.S. Robert Lawrence will certainly supply scientific research, materials and also tools for the spaceport station’s Expedition 61 and also 62 teams. Among the hauls releasing on the NG-13 Cygnus will certainly be a cells and also cell society center and also the seeds required to grow radishes in the terminal’s Advanced Plant Habitat center.

The S.S. Robert Lawrence will certainly likewise sustain burning experiments after being unloaded of its freight and also leaving the terminal, before its very own intense death throughout its re-entry right into Earth’s ambience.

The baptism of the S.S. Robert Lawrence continues a customized that started in2013 “It is the business’s custom to call each Cygnus after a person that has actually played a crucial component in the heritage of human spaceflight,” Northrop Grumman clarified.

Other astronaut names have actually been David Low, Gordon Fullerton, Janice Voss, Deke Slayton, Rick Husband, Alan Poindexter, John Glenn, Gene Cernan, John Young and also RogerChaffee The latest Cygnus, which introduced in November and also is arranged to leave the spaceport station onJan 31, was called the S.S. Alan Bean after the Apollo 12 moonwalker and also Skylab leader.

An added Cygnus was called the S.S. J.R. Thompson after a previous business exec.

