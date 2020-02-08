Northrop Grumman ‘go’ to launch Cygnus cargo ship to space station for NASA Sunday

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.–The number 13 might have a poor cover amongst the superstitious, yet Northrop Grumman is taking it in stride as the firm prepares to launch its 13 th Cygnus cargo trip to the International Space Station on Sunday (Feb 9).

“There’s no superstitious notions,” Frank DeMauro, Northrop Grumman vice head of state and also basic supervisor for Tactical Space Systems, informed press reporters right here today. “It’s simply the number after 12.”

The weather report certain appears fortunate. There’s a 95% opportunity of great climate for Sunday’slaunch Liftoff for the Cygnus NG-13 goal is established for 5: 39 p.m. EST (2239 GMT) on a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket from Pad 0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport right here at NASA’s Wallops FlightFacility The weather report does drop to a disappointing 20% opportunity of great climate on Monday, if Northrop Grumman has to postpone the launch 24 hrs, firm authorities stated.

You can enjoy the launch live right here and also onSpace com’s homepage, thanks to NASA TELEVISION, starting at 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT). The spacecraft is set up to get to the space station in the wee hrs of Tuesday early morning (Feb 11).

In a coincidence, Sunday is an active day for space launches.

In enhancement to Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus launch, NASA and also the European Space Agency will certainly launch the effective brand-new Solar Orbiter on a goal to research study the sunlight’s polar areas. That goal, which will certainly launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, will certainly take off at 11: 03 p.m. EST (0403 GMTFeb 10) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station inFlorida

“With this launch, we do not have any type of disputes,” stated Jeff Reddish, NASA’s Wallops launch array job supervisor forAntares NASA’s Solar Orbiter launch webcast will certainly start at 10: 30 p.m. EST (0330 GMT).

A jam-packed Cygnus

Northrop Grumman’s 13 th Cygnus cargo resupply ship, christened the “S.S. Robert H. Lawrence” in honor of the very first African American astronaut, is ready for breeding to a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility inVirginia (Image credit scores: Northrop Grumman)

Cygnus is loaded with regarding 8,000 pounds. (3,600 kilos) of materials, scientific research experiments and also various other equipment to the space station’s three-person Expedition 62 team, NASA authorities have actually stated.

The spacecraft is likewise lugging some fresh fruit, sweet and also– in an initially– conditioned cheeses for space station astronauts, stated NASA’s Ven Feng, supervisor of the International Space Station Transportation IntegrationOffice

” I assume it’s difficult cheddar and also manchego,” Feng informed press reporters in a prelaunch instruction today.

In enhancement to that hard cheese, there’s some difficult scientific research riding up to the station on Cygnus NG-13 The spacecraft is lugging 2,293 pounds. (1,040 kg) of equipment for 20 various scientific research experiments to be done by station astronauts.

That haul consists of the Mobile Space Lab to expand cells and also cells in space, a bone-loss experiment to research study the impacts of microgravity direct exposure and also a set of genetically crafted E. coli germs that might generate a possible biofuel. There are likewise cowpeas aboard as component of a space food development experiment and also tools to established a fire inside the Cygnus spacecraft (after it leaves the space station, naturally) to research study just how fires can spread out in weightlessness.

U.S. Air ForceMaj Robert H. Lawrence, Jr., the very first African-American ever before chosen as an astronaut, stands following to an F-104 Starfighter supersonic jet in this picture. The Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft is called the “S.S. Robert H. Lawrence” to recognize the astronaut, that passed away in a training mishap in 1967 prior to he canlaunch (Image credit scores: U.S. Air Force)

Northrop Grumman has actually called the Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft the S.S. Robert H. Lawrence to honor Air ForceMaj Robert Henry Lawrence, Jr., that was the very first African-American ever before chosen to fly inspace In June 1967, Lawrence was chosen to be an astronaut for the U.S. Air Force’s Manned Orbiting Laboratory, an armed forces space station, yet was eliminated onDec 8, 1967 in a terrible mishap when his F-104 Starfighter supersonic jet collapsed. He was 32 at the time.

More cargo for NASA

Northrop Grumman is just one of 2 business presently flying distribution goals to the International Space Station forNASA (The various other firm is Space X.) NASA selected both business in 2008 under the firm’s Commercial Resupply Services program. In 2016, NASA chose them once more, in addition to Sierra Nevada Corp., for shipment under the follow-up Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS-2) program.

The NG-13 goal is Northrop Grumman’s 2nd cargo trip for NASA under the CRS-2 program. It’s likewise the 2nd trip of the firm’s Antares 230+ rocket setup, which can bring an added 800 pounds. (363 kg) of mass than its precursor, the firm has actually stated.

Sunday’s launch likewise comes simply over a week after an additional Cygnus spacecraft, the NG-12 cargo ship, left the space station onJan 31. That spacecraft will certainly continue to be in orbit for an instant, noting the 2nd time that Northrop Grumman has actually had 2 Cygnus lorries in orbit at the very same time.

Tonight, Northrop Grumman designers will certainly include some last cargo to the Cygnus spacecraft as component of a “late-load” procedure for delicate organic experiments and also various other equipment. The rocket will certainly be raised right into placement very early Sunday early morning.

While NG-13 is Northrop Grumman’s 13 th cargo goal for NASA, it’s the 14 th launch of a Cygnus in general. A trip in October 2014 stopped working following liftoff, with the Antares rocket blowing up simply over its launch pad. Northrop Grumman (previously Orbital Sciences and also Orbital ATK) released 2 Cygnus lorries from Florida on United Launch Alliance Atlas V rockets prior to returning to Antares trips from Wallops in 2016.

