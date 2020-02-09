Northrop Grumman aborts Cygnus cargo launch to space station

Northrop Grumman rubbed the launch of a cargo pill to the International Space Station arranged for today (Feb 9).

The Cygnus pill was atop an Antares rocket and also loaded with 7,600 pounds. (3,400 kgs) of materials for the three-person staff living and also operating in orbit. The launch was and also had a five-minute home window terminated greater than 2 mins right into that part. When it will certainly attempt once again, Northrop Grumman is still assessing.

“The launch today has actually been rubbed for factors yet to be identified,” NASA representative Brandi Dean claimed throughout the online program when the choice to terminate today’s effort.

An Antares rocket transportation Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus NG-13 cargo resupply spacecraft bases on Pad -0 A at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia onFeb 9, 2020, soon after the launch was rubbed. (Image credit report: NASA TELEVISION)

The launch was rubbed due to “off-nominal information from ground-support tools at the launch pad,” Dean later on claimed; a participant of the goal group later on defined that it was a regulatory authority.

During the lead-up to launch, goal workers stopped the countdown at 5 mins prior to blastoff for factors that were not introduced. The Northrop Grumman group after that returned to the countdown, after that pressed launch to completion of the home window prior to rubbing today’s effort.

Northrop Grumman workers are considering rescheduling the launch for tomorrow (Feb 10), however climate at the launch pad in Virginia is worrying, according to the launch program.

