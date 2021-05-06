No More Temperature Screening at Disney World!

Walt Disney World announced on Wednesday that it will bring temperature screening to an end. They stated, following the CDC’s advice, it will stop taking temperatures of its employees and guests later this month.

Disney announced the new on its official website which said, “Following the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, we will phase out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort for Cast Members beginning May 8 and Guests on May 16,”

The Disney World was reopened last year after being shut due to the COVID pandemic, and the temperature screening became mandatory ever since. It also stated that the decision has been made on the basis of evolving guidance from public health authorities.

Disney said, “Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The statement added, “We will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated.”

However, people are still required to have the face masks on, even if they are fully vaccinated. Moreover, temperature screening is not completely eradicated, it is still required in some places including the recently opened Disneyland Resort.

Scott Gustin of Nexstar, primarily known to be a Disney and Marvel expert, supported the decision. He tweeted the whole update and wrote, “Removing temperature checks lines up with all the science and is aligned with CDC guidelines. It makes sense and was inevitable.” He added, “I have said for month that this would be one of the first safety measures to be phased out- and it’s a great sign for a “return to normal” at themes parks.”

Other than the Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort has also announced the end of temperature screening. In addition, they have reduced the social distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet. Although the face masks are required, the visitors can remove it while eating, drinking and taking photos outside.

These relaxations came into practice one week after the CDC and President Biden relieved the mask restrictions for the fully vaccinated Americans in public. Besides, Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino also said last week that temperature checks are not necessary and could be a waste of resources.

