NLE Choppa: How did the American rapper rise to fame?

Bryson Lashun Potts famous as NLE Choppa (formerly known as YNR Choppa), is a well known American rapper, singer, songwriter, and Internet personality. Choppa is best known for his 2019 single ‘Shotta Flow’ with which he rose to fame. This album was certified platinum by the RIAA and it peaked at number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100. It had gathered more than 15 million views in just six weeks from its release on YouTube.

Quick facts about NLE Choppa

Name: NLE Choppa, YNR Choppa, Baby Mexico, Awakened Choppa

Birth Date: November 1, 2002

Age: 18 years old

Birth Place: Memphis, Tennessee

Genres: Hip hop, trap

Occupation(s): Rapper, singer, songwriter

Instruments: vocals

Years active: 2018–present

Children: 1

Net worth: $5 million

Early life of NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa was born in 2002 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born to a Jamaican mother and an African-American father. NLE Choppa is an avid basketball player. He went to Cordova High School it was there where he played basketball and took karate lessons. At the age of 14, he started freestyling with his friends at age 14. He was first famous with his name YNR Choppa and released several tracks under that moniker.

What about his career?

Choppa’s musical career managed by his, Angela Potts, since he started his career in rap music. As YNR Choppa, he released his first song, “No Love Anthem”, in February 2018. On July 22, he released his mixtape, No Love the Takeover. In December of the same year, he appeared on “No Chorus Pt. 3”.

NLE Choppa’s single “Shotta Flow” had received 10 million views in just a month after its release. Pitchfork highlighted the track as its Song of the Day, and remarked that “he hits a new dance move every time the camera cuts back to him”. Recently, the rapper has released songs like ‘I Don’t Need Help’ and ‘Shotta Flow 2’ that has further helped him to establish his career as a rapper.

What about his personal life?

17-year-old rapper NLE Choppa has a daughter named as Clover Brylie Potts. NLE Choppa’s baby’s mom is his ex-girlfriend Mariah. Choppa and Mariah made their relationship public via their Instagram account on June 2019. NLE has his girlfriend name tattooed on his neck, and, Mariah had tattooed NLEs face on her back. But after a serious relationship, they had broken up in 2019 itself.

What about his net worth?

NLE Choppa has an estimated net worth of $5 Million. Choppa is an American rapper and songwriter based in Memphis, Tennessee, best known for his 2019 breakout single Shotta Flow. NLE Choppa has attained at a very young age and has a massive fan following, based on his impeccable musical talent.

