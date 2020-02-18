Nintendo announces first new Switch Lite color since launch

Nintendo has actually revealed the first new Switch Lite color since the portable-only console introduced last autumn. The new shade is “coral reefs,” possibly belatedly motivated by Pantone’s choice to call “Living Coral” the Color of the Year for2019 Or possibly Nintendo desires it out in time for cherry bloom period.

Coral signs up with blue-green, grey, and also yellow in the routine schedule. It’ll be readily available in Japan on March 20 th, with preorders beginning on March 7th. Notably, the launch of the new system does not show up to have actually been impacted by the coronavirus episode, unlike the upcoming Animal Crossing- themedSwitch

.

The coral reefs Switch Lite preserves the very same rate of 19,980 yen ($182).