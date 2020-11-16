Nina Dobrev, Who is Dobrev presently dating? What’s her relationship timeline?

Nina Dobrev’s budding romance with Olympic snowboarder Shaun White was confirmed in May this year when she made it official with her Instagram post. Dobrev has been linked to a few of the people in the past and her relationship with her co-star Ian Somerhalder had caught the public eye as the Delena fans from The Vampire Diaries shipped their relationship. Here’s what you need to know about Nina’s dating history.

Nina Dobrev relationship timeline

1) Nina Dobrev’s relationship with her The Vampire Diaries costars Ian Somerhalder began in 2010 after they met on the set of the CW show. But their split was confirmed in May 2013. Ian Somerhalder played Damon Salvatore while Dobrev played Elena Gilbert, and they were each other’s love interest in the show.

2) In September 2013 it was rumored that Dobrev was dating the Dancing With the Stars pro, Derek Hough. However, it was noted that they called it quits just after just six weeks of dating.

3) Nina Dobrev was also linked to The Hunger Games star, Liam Hemsworth in February 2014 while they were in Atlanta.

4) Austin Stowell, who is the lead star of The Whiplash started dating Dobrev in June 2015. But it is reported that the pair split up eight months later.

5) Dobrev was linked to Glen Powell in January 2017, but they split up by November of that year.

6) Grant Mellon and Dobrev were seen together in December 2018 while vacationing in Indonesia. By October 2019, their relationship cooled off.

7) Nina Dobrev was linked to the professional snowboarder, Shaun White in February 2020, they posted photos from a trip to South Africa on Insta gram, which gave a cue to their being together. They were later photographed together while going for a bike ride together in Malibu. In April 2020, it was confirmed that they are in a relationship. In May, it was confirmed that the pair is “living together” amid the coronavirus pandemic. In August 2020, they were spotted on a trip together in Tulum, Mexico.

Nina Dobrev’s past boyfriends are no doubt quite high profile too. While she has only briefly dated a few of these well-known personalities, her links are iconic nonetheless. Presently, Dobrev’s and Shaun White’s relationship is blooming while they are quarantining together midst this pandemic outbreak.

The post Nina Dobrev, Who is Dobrev presently dating? What’s her relationship timeline? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.