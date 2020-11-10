Nina Dobrev: Is ‘The Vampire Diaries’ actress married?

Nikolina Kamenova Dobrevo, most popularly known as Nina Dobrev is a Canadian actress and model, who was born in Bulgaria and grew up in Toronto. She’s renowned for her role as Elena in the American supernatural teen television series, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ which premiered on The CW in the year 2009.

The series was a huge in its initial days because of the sizzling chemistry between Elena and Damon Salvatore, played by Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder. The fans started shipping these two actors, and their characters on the series, ‘The Vampire Diaries’. The internet and fans went crazy went the news of the off-screen romance of Nina and Ian were spread. Their relationship was in the spotlight because of the supernatural series they were part of. Ian and Nina totally played it cool for a year, keeping their relationship low-key from the media, and when the news broke the fans went gaga over their favorite couple. The fans are still curious if they’re still together or not.

When did Ian and Nina started dating?

The favorite and adorable couple of Hollywood, Ian and Nina started dating discreetly the year 2010, and they denied every link up rumor about them for almost a year to the media and public. They officially announced about their relationship status in the year 2012 while on a vacation to Paris. During that trip, it seemed like they’re taking their relationship to another level as their respective mothers gave them company at Paris. Nina couldn’t stop gushing at interviews about Ian and how he always keeps her happy. She was firm in her decision of not dating any of her co-actors, but when it comes to Ian Somerhalder, they couldn’t fight their feelings and their bond was also special.

After three beautiful years of adorable publicized romance, the couple split up in the year 2013. A Million of hearts broke that day by the saddening news of Nina and Ian’s break up. Few weeks later, Nina explained to her followers and fans that their breakup was a mutual decision because they realized that they was not meant to be.

Ian later found love again, and she’s none other than Twilight fame actress, Nikki Reed. They got engaged in six months of their dating, and in the year 2015, Ian married Nikki. In 2017, they were blessed with a baby girl.

Is Nina Dobrev married?

Meanwhile, Nina is still enjoying the romance with professional snowboarder, Shaun White. They started dating in the year 2020, and they were quarantined together in this pandemic outbreak of Covid-19, and even went on a holiday together trying to know each other better. There’s no official announcement about the marriage of Nina and Shaun anytime soon, as they’re still trying to understand each other, and it’s been only a few months they got together. Let’s hope for the wedding bells to ring soon!

