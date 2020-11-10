Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder moving on in life after post break-up!

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder defined romance in The Vampire Diaries for years. They romanced both on-screen and off-screen before calling it a quit. The fans who were waiting for the happy ending of the love birds in real life were left heartbroken after the two broke up. Naina left the series in season 6. She did not announce officially the reason for leaving the series. But speculations are there that she left because of her break up with Ian.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder current status –

Both Nina and Ian eventually moved on in their life. Ian married Nikki Reed after dating her for six months. Ian and Nikki started dating each other in 2014. In 2015 they both got married in a secret ceremony in Topanga, California.

In May 2017 Ian and Nikki announced the pregnancy news. He shared a picture of kissing a baby bump of his wife on his Instagram account. He also wrote in his 38 years of life he never experiences anything beautiful than this. He wrote he is super excited for the next chapter. Later they were blessed with a son.

Nina Dobrev reaction on Ian Somerhalder marriage –

After Ian got married now the fans were waiting for Nina to react. Nina just reacted by saying the wedding was beautiful and that there no drama between the two of them. During an interview in 2015 reacting to the wedding news, Nina said she is happy for the couple. The fans were expecting her to react in a different way but she appeared to be cool.

“When I heard about the wedding, I thought it was beautiful. They look happy and I am happy and so I don’t see why there should be a problem with that,” she said. She also shared that drama is always created by the media person because they need a story to write.

During another interview, Nina shares that Ian and she are still good friends and care for each other. When asked about the breakup Nina said they didn’t break up because anything bad happened between them or they did not have love or friendship between them. She said their friendship is still strong.

