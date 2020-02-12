Nikon’s D6 pro camera is coming in April for $6,500

Last September, Nikon revealed its brand-new D6 pro camera however decreased to give any type of information on it. Today, the information are below: unsurprisingly, it’s a speed-focused DSLR that’ll likely be gotten by a great deal of sporting activities professional photographers headed to Tokyo for this summertime’s Olympic video games.

The D6 still utilizes a 20.8- megapixel full-frame sensing unit, however it has a brand-new Expeed 6 cpu that permits for 14 fps full-resolution ruptured capturing or as much as 10.5 fps in live sight. The camera can additionally take 8-megapixel chance ats 30 fps or 2-megapixel at 60 fps for times when resolution is not a top priority. Native ISO goes from 100 to 102,400

Nikon has actually overhauled the autofocus system for the D6, minimizing the variety of factors from 153 to 105 however making every one of them selectable and also cross-type; the business declares that this makes the autofocus protection 1.6 times “denser.” The facility factor can concentrate to -4.5 EV, while all the others operate at -4 EV.

The D6 is taking place sale in April for $6,49995 body-only.