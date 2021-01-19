Nikki Bella: What is the net worth of the former WWE champion?

Nikki Bella, whose actual name is Nicole Garcia-Colace, is commonly known for being the former professional wrestler in WWE. She, along with her sister Brie Bella is called the Bella Twins in the WWE. Moreover, she is a two-time Divas Champion. Apart from this, she was also into soccer for a while but faced a leg injury, which stopped her from playing. She is also a TV personality and entrepreneur. She has appeared in shows and music videos like “Meet My Folks” and “Total Divas.” However, she is also the person to hold the WWE title for the longest period. This article further talks about details of her childhood, personal life, career, and net worth. Before that, here are some quick facts about this champion.

How She Became Famous?

Nikki Bella was born in San Diego, California, to Jon Garcia and Kathy Colace. Since she was young, she was interested in playing soccer and used to play for the Scottsdale club in elementary school along with her sister. She continued to play the sport even in college. She graduated from Grossmont College. Before finding her fame, she worked as a waitress. Later, she began her career ventures in modeling, acting, and promotional work. She made her debut on TV in the reality show Meet My Folks. This further gave them the title Budweiser World Cup Twins.

In 2006, both Nikki and Brie contested for the Diva Search but did not win the contest. However, they were chosen for the development league where they were trained. After training for a year, the sisters had to fight in the ring. Nikki has also appeared in the dance reality Dancing with the Stars. Moreover, the twins also own their business of wine named Bella Radici.

Personal Life

Nikki Bella mentions her marriage with her high school sweetheart, but the couple got an annulment after three years. After this, she was romantically involved with wrestler John Cena. The couple got engaged but broke up a month before their wedding. Currently, she is in a relationship with her former dance partner Artem Chigvintsev from Dancing with the Stars. The couple also had a baby the previous year.

Net worth of Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella has a net worth of $6 million. She has acquired this money from her wrestling career and her appearances in TV shows. She is also a licensed real estate agent.

