Nicolas Cage Will Make a Return For National Treasure 4!!

National Treasure – a set of historical theatrical action mystery movies solely produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

The lead actor, Nicholas Cage has performed a slew of characters over his career, from a powerful sorcerer to a skillful car thief and almost everything in between. Of the many outstanding parts he is taken on though.

None has performed better with a younger audience than that of Benjamin Franklin Gates from the National Treasure flicks. And while we know that a third-part is currently in development, it looks like Disney is also in the market for a fourth Cage-led installment.

Despite weak reviews from critics, fans of the show seem to enjoy the National Treasure titles enough for the series to be labeled as a success when it comes to the box office. After all – there is a lot to admire about the franchise especially how it mixes intriguing conspiracy theories with actual United States history.

Who all are highlighting in it?

The only thing more impressive is its fascinating plotlines though was the big-name actors playing the characters.

Diane Kruger,

Jon Voight,

Helen Mirren,

Harvey Keitel,

Ed Harris, and

Cage leading the way brought audiences on some impressive adventures. And Disney wants to keep the entertainment going past the subsequent film.

The same people who told us National Treasure 3 was in development months before it was approved by the trades after the very third film. The studio wants to do one more entry in the franchise with Nicolas once again making a comeback in the lead role and boarding on another treasure hunt of some sort.

Before Disney can get their 4th planned movie off the ground though, they will have to reignite the franchise with the third emphasis. There is no word yet if National Treasure 3 will be a theatrical attempt or if it will be a Disney plus exclusive. But attaining a home on the fledgling streaming platform could be an enormous selling point for the already popular service.

In any case, it is quite early, early days for the next National Treasure movie, and the one after that, but fans of this show can at least rest easy knowing that the Mouse House plans to bring us pair movies in the franchise, before likely closing things out. Or, maybe even having Nicolas pass the torch, so to speak, on to a younger lead.

