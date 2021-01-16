Nicolas Cage: Childhood, Personal life, career and net worth

Nicolas Cage was one of the wealthiest actors at one time. He had amassed most of his net worth from movies alone. However, the actor is known for being an overspender and yet after all this, he still has a big fat bank account. Some of his famous movies are “Valley Girl”, “Raising Arizona”, “Peggy Sue Got Married”, “Honeymoon in Vegas” and “The Rock”. He was even part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie which released in 2018. To know further about this personality and his childhood, personal life, career and net worth, continue reading. Before that, here are some quick facts about Cage.

Quick Facts About Nicolas Cage

Renowned for being an actor

Born on: January 7, 1964

Age: 57 years

Profession: Actor

Married to: Patricia Arquette(1995-2001), Lisa Marie Presley(2002-2004), Alice Kim(2004-2016), Erika Koike(2019-2019)

Kids: Weston Coppola Cage and Kal-El

Siblings: Marc Coppola and Christopher Coppola

How He Became Famous?

Nicolas Cage was born in Long Beach, California to August Coppola and Joy Vogelsang. His father was a professor teaching literature and his mother, a dancer and choreographer. Born into a family of people famous in the entertainment industry surely has an influence on him. However, he changed his surname to Cage so as to avoid nepotism. The famous celebrity in his family includes Francis Ford Coppola, Talia Shire, Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola and Jason Schwartzman.

However, he has earned his fame through his own skill and hard work. Nicolas made his debut in the movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”. His famous movies in the early nineties were “Valley Girl”, “Raising Arizona”, “Peggy Sue Got Married”, “Honeymoon in Vegas”, “Face/Off”, “Con Air”, “Gone in Sixty Seconds”, “The Rock”, and “The Family Man”. Cage had his big break after the movie The National Treasure. His other movies are Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Joe and Color Out of Space. Nicolas has also received several nominations and awards for his roles like the Academy Award and the Golden Globes. He has won the Academy Award for Best Actor and also given a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Personal Life

Nicolas has married four times, however, he was dating Christina Fulton and the couple has a son with her. He was first married to Patricia Arquette but the couple got divorced later. Later, he was married to Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley. Cage married Alice Kim in 2004. However, he got hitched to Erika Koike in 2019 but the couple got an annulment after four days and got their divorced finalized in June.

Net worth of Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage has a net worth of $25 million. He has earned quite a fortune from his movies which he spends in a lavish manner. However, he is still left with a net worth of millions.

